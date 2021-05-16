A pedestrian was killed when struck on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade on Sunday, FHP says

David J. Neal

A man trying to cross Interstate 95 just north of the Golden Glades Interchange was killed before dawn Sunday morning, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The tragedy happened around 4 a.m. The name of the pedestrian wasn’t released.

FHP said the man was crossing I-95, from southbound drivers’ left to right, when he was hit by a gray Honda Accord. Lanes were closed until the middle of Sunday morning,

