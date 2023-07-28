Pedestrian killed after running in front of vehicle coming off Highway 99 in south Sacramento

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning by a vehicle exiting Highway 99 in the Parkway section of south Sacramento.

According to the California Highway Patrol, officers responded at 2:52 a.m. to the westbound Mack Road off-ramp from Highway 99 after a man on foot had apparently run from the right shoulder in front of a 2001 Honda vehicle traveling at 40 mph as it exited the freeway.

“The pedestrian struck the right side of the Honda, breaking the windshield and taking out the right side mirror,” the CHP said in an incident report. He was pronounced dead by fire officials who were dispatched to the crash.

The identity of the pedestrian was not known and he was not carrying identification, the CHP said. The case has been turned over to the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, which is expected to release the man’s name once family is notified.

The 22-year-old Sacramento motorist, who was not injured, called 911 following the crash and remained at the scene, according to officers. The CHP said drugs and alcohol were not a factor for the motorist and charges were not expected to be filed in the case.