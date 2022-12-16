Pedestrian killed in overnight crash on Sheldon Road in Elk Grove, police say

Police in Elk Grove were investigating an overnight crash that killed a pedestrian, authorities said.

The crash was reported on Sheldon Road between Waterman and Bradshaw roads, the Elk Grove Police Department said in social media posts shortly after 12:15 a.m. Friday.

Based on their initial investigation, detectives do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol played a role in the fatal crash, police said in a social media post. Authorities added in a comment to the post that the incident “didn’t happen at or near an intersection.”

No other details about the crash were immediately available.

The victim’s identity will be released by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office pending notification of family.