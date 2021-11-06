Pedestrian killed near North City Farms, with police investigating it as potential hit-and-run

A pedestrian was killed Saturday morning in a crash near North City Farms in what police described as a possible hit-and-run.

Officer Ryan Woo, a spokesman for the Sacramento Police Department, said that officers were called to 24th Street and Fruitridge Road just after 7 a.m. on reports of a crash.

There, they found a man suffering major injuries after being hit near the intersection. He was pronounced dead at the scene by fire personnel.

A driver who struck the man remained there and cooperated with law enforcement, but police are also investigating the possibility that a second vehicle also hit the pedestrian and fled the area.

The roadway was closed for more than four hours as officers investigated the crash. As of 12:30 p.m. officers had cleared the scene and reopened the roads.