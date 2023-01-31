Pedestrian killed in Little Havana crash involving large dump truck, Miami police say

A sizable dump truck struck and killed a pedestrian late Monday morning two blocks from the LoanDepot Park in Little Havana, according to Miami police.

Around 11:15 a.m., Miami police officers rushed to investigate a traffic crash at Northwest 12th Avenue and Seventh Street, where the pedestrian was pronounced dead, spokeswoman Officer Kiara Delva told the Miami Herald.

The truck driver remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators , Delva said. It is unknown what led to the crash.

Police told Local 10 News the truck driver was making a turn when a woman crossing the street was hit.

Due to the police investigation, the southbound lanes of the 12th Avenue Bridge and the westbound lanes on Seventh Street from 12th to 14th avenues were shut down until around 3:15 p.m.