Pedestrian killed Friday night in collision on Two Notch Road in Columbia

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed crossing Two Notch road late Friday night.

Few details have emerged about the fatal collision, which took place near the intersection of Two Notch Road and Barbara Drive.

The collision took place around 10:35 p.m., according to a statement released by the highway patrol. The pedestrian, whose name has not been released yet, was crossing the street when they were struck and killed by a 2010 Ford F-150 pickup truck traveling north on Two Notch Road.

The driver of the truck was the only occupant of the vehicle and was not injured, said Cpl. Tyler Tidwell of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office did not respond to a request for more information Saturday morning.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for more information.