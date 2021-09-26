Pedestrian killed in collision on highway near Williams-Brice Stadium, SC cops say

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night in a crash not far from Williams-Brice Stadium, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The collision happened at about 8:50 p.m. on Interstate 77 at Exit 6, which is the junction with Shop Road, said Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell. That’s about 3 miles from the home of the University of South Carolina football team and the South Carolina State Fairgrounds.

A 2019 Ram 1500 pickup truck was heading south on I-77 and exiting on Shop Road when it hit a pedestrian who was in the road, according to Tidwell.

The pedestrian died at the scene, Tidwell said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office is expected to publicly identify the pedestrian after notifying the next of kin.

The pickup truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not hurt, according to Tidwell. The driver was the only person in the truck, and no other injuries were reported.

The collision that happened during the Gamecocks football game against the Kentucky Wildcats is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 811 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, including 118 pedestrians, state Department of Public Safety data shows.

There have been at least 47 people killed in Richland County crashes in 2021, and eight were pedestrians, according to DPS data.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.