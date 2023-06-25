The pedestrian killed and the car involved in the hit-and-run near Miami Dade College
The pedestrian killed in Thursday morning’s North Miami-Dade hit-and-run has been identified by Miami-Dade police. Now, they’d like to find the driver of the car who killed 36-year-old Felix Benitez.
All they know about the driver’s car is that it’s a sedan that was speeding down Northwest 32nd Avenue as Benitez crossed the avenue while walking east on Northwest 103rd Street. The driver smashed Benitez and left the scene.
Scroll to continue with content
READ MORE: Crash shuts down major Miami street near Hialeah
Anyone who knows anything can call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-2425 or, to be eligible for a reward for up to $5,000 and remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).