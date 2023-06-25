The pedestrian killed and the car involved in the hit-and-run near Miami Dade College

The pedestrian killed in Thursday morning’s North Miami-Dade hit-and-run has been identified by Miami-Dade police. Now, they’d like to find the driver of the car who killed 36-year-old Felix Benitez.

All they know about the driver’s car is that it’s a sedan that was speeding down Northwest 32nd Avenue as Benitez crossed the avenue while walking east on Northwest 103rd Street. The driver smashed Benitez and left the scene.

A surveillance camera photo of the sedan police believe was involved in the hit-and-run crash that killed Felix Benitez.

Anyone who knows anything can call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-2425 or, to be eligible for a reward for up to $5,000 and remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers of Miami-Dade & the Florida Keys either online or at 305-471-8477 (TIPS).