Pedestrian in hospital after hit by car in Montreal's Anjou borough

Montreal police say the victim was unconscious when transported to hospital and the driver was treated for shock. (Mathieu Wagner/Radio-Canada - image credit)

A man in his 50s was rushed to hospital after being hit by a car in Montreal's Anjou borough on Tuesday, according to Montreal police.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant said authorities were called just before 5 p.m. about a collision between a vehicle and pedestrian on du Golf Boulevard, not far from des Sciences Boulevard.

Witnesses told police the car was travelling north on du Golf when the pedestrian was hit, Brabant said.

The victim was unconscious when transported to hospital and is now in critical condition. The driver, who stopped at the scene, was treated for shock on site.

Police established a perimeter, closing off a section of the boulevard, so collision investigators could inspect the scene.