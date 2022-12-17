Pedestrian hit by vehicle on Highway 101 in Paso Robles

A pedestrian was reportedly hit by a vehicle on Highway 101 in Paso Robles on Friday night.

According to CHP’s traffic incident report page, a vehicle versus pedestrian collision was reported on the southbound lanes of the highway just before the Highway 46 exit at 8:16 p.m.

The extent of the collision was not immediately clear.

The Paso Robles Police Department and the SLO County Sheriff’s Office have both been called to the scene.

Drivers are being warned of a crash with signage at Stockdale Road, and emergency personnel are currently on scene directing traffic.

As of 9 p.m., stand-still traffic was reported on southbound Highway 101 up to the Highway 46 exit, according to Caltrans QuickMap.