Pedestrian hit and killed after walking onto Orangevale road, Sacramento-area CHP says

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Orangevale.

Officials from the California Highway Patrol’s East Sacramento office said the pedestrian was walking outside of a crosswalk along Main Avenue between Main Street and Greenback Lane when he was struck just after 7:20 p.m. Authorities said the vehicle was going about 25 mph along the darkened roadway when the collision occurred.

The CHP said the victim, identified as an Orangevale man in his 40s, had stepped in front of oncoming traffic for an unknown reason.

Paramedics from the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District pronounced the man dead at the scene.

The motorist, an Orangevale resident in his 60s, waited for emergency crews and cooperated with officers after the crash. The driver was not cited, and drugs and alcohol were not factors in the crash, the CHP said.

The victim is expected to be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office once family is notified of his death.