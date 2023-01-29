Pedestrian hit and killed on Pacific Avenue Saturday night, Tacoma police say

A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver on Pacific Avenue late Saturday night, Tacoma police announced on social media.

The collision occurred between 58th Street and South 60th Street. Both directions of the street were closed for the investigation.

The street was closed about 11 p.m. Saturday and reopened to traffic about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to police.

No other details were immediately available.

The News Tribune has reached out to Tacoma police for more information.