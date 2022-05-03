Pedestrian is hit and killed by driver near Shelton Saturday night, police say

An unidentified driver was arrested on suspicion of vehicular homicide and driving under the influence after crashing into and killing a pedestrian Saturday night, according to Shelton police.

The pedestrian died at the scene in the 1600 block of Railroad Avenue, which is just outside Shelton city limits, according to a news release.

Shelton police and Washington State Patrol were dispatched to the area about 11:40 p.m. Saturday.

The pedestrian was walking in the middle of the road at the time of the collision, according to police.