Pedestrian grandmother is victim of a hit-and-run in Little Havana, Miami Police says

Detectives with the Miami Police Department are looking for information on a hit-and-run that happened Tuesday in Little Havana — where a driver hit an elderly woman who was crossing the street.

Edelmira Barrios was crossing on Northwest 26th Avenue and Northwest First Street at 6:05 p.m. when a driver in a white, four door, Infiniti sedan — possibly a Q50 — hit the 77-year-old woman after apparently failing to stop at the stop sign, Officer Kenia Fallat, spokesperson with Miami PD, said Thursday.

The driver was making a left turn and did not stop to help Barrios, Fallat added.

Once Barrios was on the pavement, a neighbor stood by her to protect her from any incoming traffic, Luis Barrios, Edelmira Barrios’ son, told NBC 6 Miami.

“It is really a miracle that she is alive,” he noted to the TV station.

Barrios is currently in stable condition in an area hospital, Fallat said.

If you have any information, please call 305-603-6525 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-8477. You can also submit a tip online at crimestoppersmiami.com by selecting the “submit a tip here” option.

