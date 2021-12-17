Pedestrian grandmother is victim of a hit-and-run in Little Havana, Miami Police says

Detectives with the Miami Police Department are looking for information on a hit-and-run that happened Tuesday in Little Havana — where a driver hit an elderly woman who was crossing the street.

Edelmira Barrios was crossing on Northwest 26th Avenue and Northwest First Street at 6:05 p.m. when a driver in a white, four door, Infiniti sedan — possibly a Q50 — hit the 77-year-old woman after apparently failing to stop at the stop sign, Officer Kenia Fallat, spokesperson with Miami PD, said Thursday.

The driver was making a left turn and did not stop to help Barrios, Fallat added.

Once Barrios was on the pavement, a neighbor stood by her to protect her from any incoming traffic, Luis Barrios, Edelmira Barrios’ son, told NBC 6 Miami.

“It is really a miracle that she is alive,” he noted to the TV station.

Detectives are looking for information regarding a Hit and Run that occurred on December 14, 2021, at 6:05pm at NW 26th Avenue & NW 1st street in Little Havana. If you have any information please call 305-603-6525 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ctObnOrQhx — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) December 16, 2021

Barrios is currently in stable condition in an area hospital, Fallat said.

If you have any information, please call 305-603-6525 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 305-471-8477. You can also submit a tip online at crimestoppersmiami.com by selecting the “submit a tip here” option.