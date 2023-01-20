Pedestrian dies after hit by truck near downtown Kingsburg. Police identify victim

A 53-year-old man was killed while crossing the street near downtown Kingsburg on Friday morning.

In a new release, Kingsburg police confirmed that Robert Raigoza died at Community Regional Medical Center after being struck by a pickup truck on Draper Street at Frontage Road around 6:45 a.m.

Raigoza was crossing north on Draper Street when he was hit.

Police and fire personnel provided medical assistance and Raigoza was transported to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the pickup truck remained at the scene and was cooperating with the police, according to the release.

The collision remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 559-897-2931.