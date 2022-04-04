Pedestrian dies on highway after he’s struck by 3 different vehicles, SC officials say

A 49-year-old man was killed on a highway after he was hit by three different vehicles, South Carolina officials said.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office responded to a report that a pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle at 10:45 p.m. April 2 on I-85 northbound, according to a news release from the coroner’s office.

Deputy coroners identified the man who had been hit as Roger Bailey from Saxon and confirmed he had been struck by three vehicles, according to the release.

Bailey was pronounced dead on the scene, according to the coroner’s office.

After conducting an autopsy on April 4, officials determined that Bailey died from multiple blunt force injuries, the coroner’s office said.

McClatchy News reached out to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office for comment and did not receive an immediate response.

Greenville is about 100 miles northwest of Columbia.

