Pedestrian dies after being struck by Union Pacific train near a Sacramento golf course

A pedestrian was killed Saturday when a Union Pacific train struck them along Roseville Road.

The train struck the person about noon somewhere along a route parallel to Roseville Road between Marconi Avenue and the Winters Street overpass, near the Haggin Oaks Golf Complex, according to Mike Jaixen, a spokesman for Union Pacific.

It did not occur at a railroad crossing.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Sacramento police and fire officials pronounced the individual dead at the scene.

Members of the Union Pacific train crew were not injured, according to Jaixen.

Jaixen said the incident remained under investigation as of early Sunday afternoon.