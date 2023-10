A man died after being hit by a train in Lexington Saturday afternoon.

The collision happened at about 1:45 p.m. near Waller and Crescent avenues, said Lt. Paul Boyles of the Lexington Police Department.

The man’s identity had not been released by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office as of Saturday night.

Boyles said police are still looking into the circumstances that led to the man being on the railroad tracks.