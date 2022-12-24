Pedestrian dies after being hit by car along a Sacramento-area highway on-ramp

A man on a highway on-ramp in Rancho Cordova died after he was hit by a car whose driver remained at the scene after the incident, according to sheriff’s officials.

The vehicle struck the pedestrian about 5:30 p.m Friday on the westbound on-ramp to U.S. Highway 50 near Sunrise Boulevard, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said.

CPR was attempted before the man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Sheriff’s Office added. The driver of the vehicle stayed and was said to be cooperative.

There was no information on why the man was on the on-ramp.