Pedestrian died after being struck by vehicle Saturday night on Leawood highway

A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night in Leawood, according to police.

Officers responded at 8:10 p.m. to the 2300 block of westbound Interstate 435 after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle, Capt. Brad Robbins, a spokesman for the Leawood Police Department, said in a news release.

Medical lifesaving efforts at the scene were not successful, Robbins said. The woman, who was in her 30s, died at the scene.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the woman remained at the scene, Robbins said.

The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.