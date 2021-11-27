Pedestrian is dead after stepping out in front of driver of vehicle in River Oaks

A 46-year-old woman was hit by a vehicle in the 4600 block of River Oaks Boulevard around 10:30 p.m. in River Oaks on Wednesday.

River Oaks police said the woman, identified as Courtney Scarborough by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office, failed to yield the right of way and stepped out in front of the driver.

MedStar personnel declared her dead at the scene when they arrived.

The driver of the vehicle stopped at the scene and was not charged with an offense, police said.