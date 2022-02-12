Pedestrian dead after being struck by truck in KC hit-and-run; police search for suspect

Bill Lukitsch
A pedestrian was killed Friday evening after being struck by a passing truck while he was crossing a major Kansas City street near Legacy West Park, according to police.

The fatal crash happened Friday evening around 6:30 p.m. near the intersection of East 89th Street and Troost Avenue, Officer Donna Drake, a department spokeswoman, said in a statement. Police were searching Friday night for a white truck suspected to have been involved.

Police said the victim is an adult male. He died at the scene, Drake said.

Officers with Kansas City’s accident investigation unit closed off traffic in all directions Friday night as they worked to reconstruct the crime scene. Investigators believe the truck was headed southbound when it fled.

The truck is described by authorities as white in color with cowl lights. A photograph shared by the department appears to show a distinctive rear bed, possibly made of wood. Police said the truck likely has moderate front-end damage.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the police department at 816-234-5111 or the anonymous TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

