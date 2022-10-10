Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by hit-and-run driver in West 7th area

A pickup driver who police say was burning rubber on a street struck and critically injured a 28-year-old pedestrian early Monday in the West 7th area of Fort Worth, authorities said.

The driver fled the scene, but witnesses were able to give the officers a description of the vehicle and the driver, Fort Worth police said.

The driver has not been arrested.

Patrol officers were responding to a different call at about 12:30 a.m. Monday when they saw a group of people standing at Currie and Morton streets. At the same time, an off-duty police officer called out for help for a person who was hit by a vehicle.

Several witnesses told officers that the driver of a pickup truck began burning his tires while on Currie Street and then drove through the intersection hitting a pedestrian. The pedestrian was a 28-year-old North Richland Hills man.

After hitting the pedestrian, the truck hit a light pole and a stop sign, causing damage to the front of the vehicle. Witnesses told police the pickup truck then backed up and continued driving north on Currie and then took a right going east on Seventh Street.

The North Richland Hills man was taken to a local hospital.