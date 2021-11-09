Pedestrian critically hurt after crash involving pickup truck, Kansas City police say

A pedestrian was seriously injured Wednesday evening after being struck by a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 40 in Kansas City’s Country Valley-Hawthorne Square neighborhood.

The pedestrian, whose identity was not disclosed, was crossing U.S. Highway 40 near South Brentwood Avenue shortly after 7 p.m. while a Chevrolet Silverado was headed westbound, according to a crash report from Kansas City police. The truck struck the pedestrian with the right-front side.

The pedestrian was taken to an area hospital with injuries described as critical. The driver of the pickup was uninjured, according to police.