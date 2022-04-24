Pederson homers twice in Giants' 12-3 rout of Nationals

HARVEY VALENTINE
·2 min read
WASHINGTON (AP) — Joc Pederson homered twice, doubled and drove in three runs to help the San Francisco Giants rout the Washington Nationals 12-3 on Sunday for the series sweep.

Pederson moved to the leadoff spot after Mike Yastrzemski was placed on the COVID-19 list Sunday morning. He hit a home run to leadoff the game and again leading off the the seventh inning, and went 3 for 3.

The Giants are 7-3 on this road trip, with a game left to go in Milwaukee on Monday. Wilmer Flores added three RBI singles for San Francisco, who swept a series of at least three games at Nationals Park for the first time June 6-9, 2008.

Starter Logan Webb (2-1) struggled early, but ended up allowing three runs on seven hits and striking out six over 6 2/3 innings. He retired eight of the last nine batters he faced.

Washington was swept for the first time this season and has lost five straight. Yadiel Hernandez homered, singled and drove in all of the Nationals' three runs. Starter Joan Adon (1-3) pitched four-plus innings and was charged with five runs on six hits.

After Pederson's homer, Flores later singled in another run to make it 2-0 in the first. Pederson hit a sacrifice fly in the second, and the Giants increased their lead to 4-1.

Hernandez pulled Washington within 4-3 with a two-run homer in the third, but Flores drove home Pederson in the fifth and Pederson made it 6-3 in the seventh before the Giants tacked on six runs in the ninth.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Giants: OF LaMonte Wade Jr. (left knee inflammation) was 0 for 2 with a walk and run scored in a rehab game with Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday.

Nationals: 3B Lucius Fox vomited on the field and left the game in the top of the first inning. … 1B Josh Bell, who left Saturday’s game with right hamstring tightness, was not in the lineup. Manager Dave Martinez said an MRI was “pretty clean” and Bell was likely available to pinch hit.

UP NEXT

Giants: The team has not yet announced a starter for Monday's game at Milwaukee.

Nationals: Josiah Gray (2-1, 3.14 ERA) will start for Washington in the first game of a three-game series against the visiting Marlins on Tuesday. Gray is 1-0 with a 3.00 ERA in two starts against Miami.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

