The peculiar success of the Ryanair of America, Southwest Airlines

I’ve always liked the red, yellow and blue hearts of Southwest Airlines’ branding, the way they used to call their snacks “love bites,” and even chose LUV as their three-letter code on the New York Stock Exchange.

It creates a warm fuzzy feeling for a traveller toward a budget airline that doesn’t nickel-and-dime you on seats, baggage, and the air you breathe.

That’s not to say that Southwest hasn’t made headlines for imminent pilot strikes and cancellations during the 2022 holidays that were ten times worse than any other airline. No surprises, then, that Southwest came in last place on 2023 WalletHub’s best airline list (created by analysing flight data and information like baggage delays and in-flight comfort).

Yet they were voted as the sixth most popular airline in the Conde Nast Traveler 2023 Reader’s Choice Awards. How so?

The birth of an airline

Rollin King and Herb Kelleher drew the idea for Southwest Airlines on a napkin in a bar in San Antonio, Texas, in 1967. On June 18, 1971, the airline began flying from Dallas Love Field in Dallas, Texas, to San Antonio and Houston with one-way fares of $20 (about $126 today).

Such prices undercut rivals who took Southwest Airlines to the Supreme Court, engaged in fare wars, and even attempted to get Dallas Love Field shut down. Southwest persevered and now the airline flies to 121 US destinations (including beyond the southwest) and 10 countries.

Also, you can thank Southwest Airlines for Ryanair’s success. After Tony Ryan founded Ryanair in the 1980s, he brought on Michael O’Leary as a tax advisor, who said that there was no future for a low-priced airline in the European market. The two then travelled to Dallas, had a drunken night with Herb Kelleher, and brought Southwest’s low-fare model back to Europe.

The blueprints for a low-cost model

Southwest keeps its fares low by operating an entire fleet with a single type of aircraft, which reduces maintenance costs, spare parts requirements, and pilot training. They have also created short turnaround times and offer short routes to high-demand destinations.

Most importantly to travellers, Southwest usually flies from cheaper and smaller airports with less foot traffic, like Dallas Love Field versus Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. And the airline offers four different rates – Business Select, Anytime, Wanna Getaway+, and Wanna Getaway – all of which give customers two free checked bags, which is unheard of for most airlines, and particularly not budget ones. Ryanair, take note.

A (controversial) free for all

Southwest Airlines’ most notorious feature isn’t their budget prices, but the fact that they don’t have assigned seating.

Upon check-in, Southwest assigns each person a group letter (A, B, or C) and a position between one and 60. Assignments are determined by loyalty and/or credit card holder status and check in time. I’ve checked in right on the dot and got a prized position of A23. I’ve also checked in 10 minutes late and received a B30 position. Business Select is the only fare guaranteed an A1–A15 spot. The A1–30 group boards first, followed by A30–60, then B1–30, and so on.

Before boarding, travellers line up according to their group letter and number in the check-in lanes. It’s awkward to ask strangers their position numbers, which results in haphazard queues and some travellers sneaking their loved ones, who have lower positions, to their spot. On the plane, travellers choose their seats in an almost nightmare game of musical chairs full of wild ruses to prevent others from sitting next to them.

Most people gun for aisle, window, and exit row seats leaving a lot of middle seats open. Some people join forces and sit in the middle and aisle seats, hoping travellers will be too polite or shy to ask them to move so they can get to the empty window seat.

Other travellers will “save” seats for travel companions who haven’t yet boarded the plane by placing bags in empty seats. And there are those who pretend to be sick or employ intimidation tactics like acting creepy, rude, gross, or creating fake arguments to persuade travellers to not sit down.

This boarding design also causes issues with carry-ons. Storage areas fill up quickly and often those in group B or C will have to place their suitcases in an overhead bin many rows behind their seat. Some don’t want this to happen, so they place their carry-ons in empty bin spaces at the front of the plane, which then causes even more storage issues for the remaining boarding travellers.

Why do people still fly Southwest?

Despite the awful boarding design of Southwest Airlines, people continue to book with them because they’re an affordable airline that offers two free checked bags, less busy airports, and tasty snacks like graham crackers and pretzels that are a step above the cardboard tasting ones served by other airlines. And now Business Select fliers receive free Wi-Fi and a premium drink.

It’s these good things that travellers focus on as they fight scheming passengers for a seat, deal with unexpected cancellations, and search for overhead bin space.

As the late Southwest Airlines founder Kelleher once said: “I think flying is kind of an emotional experience.” He isn’t wrong.

