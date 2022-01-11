PECTIV's Next-Generation Nanotechnology Sanitary Pads Awarded Most Innovative Sanitary Pad for 2021

The up-and-coming brand has placed an emphasis on product application and safety through its comprehensive product design.

Most Innovative Sanitary Pad 2021

Most Innovative Sanitary Pad 2021

Most Innovative Sanitary Pad 2021

DUBAI, Arab Emirates, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PECTIV, a growing e-commerce marketplace for innovative sanitary pads, was named the most innovative sanitary pad for the year 2021 by MEA Business Awards. The rising brand is focused on delivering refined products that effectively address any problems that may arise during a menstrual period.

Founded in 2020 and headquartered in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, PECTIV launched its operations just as the COVID-19 pandemic began to accelerate. Prior to the crisis, there was a strong demand for innovative sanitary pads that could prevent itchiness and bad odor, as well as offer protection from bacteria growth during use.

Intimate areas are inherently vulnerable. It is only logical for women to exercise caution when deciding which hygiene products to use for said areas. The founders of PECTIV were inspired to develop a business model that placed a high priority on product application and safety after noticing a multitude of women experiencing irritation, leakage, and other uncomfortable issues as a result of using conventional products. This trend ultimately led to these women dreading their menstrual period due to the various problems that stemmed from the products they were using.

"Our products were built to solve problems and offer protection. Application and safety are the two core elements of our product line. This award reassures consumers that products that come from new brands such as ours are effective and safe to use," said Dr. Elias Abboud, CEO of PECTIV.

"We have been able to capture a share of the personal hygiene market through our strategic operations. We recognized that there was a missed gap in the industry, as other competitors failed to realize the urgent need for products that helped prevent itchiness, bad odor, and bacteria. This was and will continue to be essential to our success as we look to grow in the feminine hygiene and protection space."

Story continues

PECTIV sanitary brands leverage innovative nanotechnology to provide protection from bacteria, control odor, and prevent irritation and inflammation. Each pad was designed to be "breathable" for maximum airflow and is equipped with side guards to prevent leakage. Free of harmful chemicals, the pads offer ultimate absorption capabilities to ensure a contained and painless user experience.

The MEA Business Awards is facilitated by the MEA Markets team. The team gathers information independently from a variety of publicly accessible sources that are assessed alongside any material supplied by a nominating party or the nominee themselves. Final judgment is cast based on various criteria such as business performance, longevity, business growth (either sustained or rapid) and any significant innovations or feedback.

For more information about PECTIV and its award-winning product line, please visit https://pectiv.com/.

Contact Information :

Dr. Elias Abboud

hello@pectiv.com

Related Images













Image 1: Most Innovative Sanitary Pad 2021





Trophy and Certificate









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



