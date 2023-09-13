Peckham: Shopkeeper breaks silence over video showing him ‘strangling’ woman in refund row

The protest on Tuesday (Twitter )

A Peckham shopkeeper accused of “strangling” a customer has insisted he was merely “detaining” her in a row over refunds.

Viral footage of the incident at Peckham Hair and Cosmetics on Rye Lane on Monday afternoon appeared to show a member of staff grappling with a woman while she asked for the police to be called. It has since been viewed more than a million times.

Shop owner Sohail Sindho, 45, claimed the woman attempted to take items from the shelves and walk out in a refund row, and that he was merely detaining her.

However, eyewitness Edilenny Douteo, 18, who filmed the footage claimed the staff member “became aggressive” and “strangled” the customer.

“I saw the guy becoming aggressive, and he has strangled her very, very badly,” she told the Mirror.

“As you can see in the video. He has strangled her and he dragged her into the shop and she tried to take him away from her but she couldn't.”

But Mr Sindho told MyLondon: “So the thing is like, when I was neutralising her, I don't know what time my hand goes on her neck.

“The thing is, like when you...are in a [scuffle] you don't know where you're holding.

“When, where if you see the video - so when I was holding from the back to hold on - but even though like when I left her, she was hitting me when I left her.”

A protest was called outside the shop on Tuesday afternoon, with demonstrators holding up placards reading: “Keep your hands off black women!” A further demonstration may take place on Saturday.

The woman was arrested on suspicion of assault over the initial incident and was later bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Southwark, said: “We know people will be concerned about a video circulating online of an incident in a shop.

“Our officers attended on Monday and continue to investigate the full circumstances of what has taken place. The investigation will include reviewing the actions of everyone involved.

“I would like to thank people in our local community for remaining calm and giving us the time to conduct a thorough investigation.

“If you have information that may help us I would urge you to get in touch.”

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said: “I know Londoners are concerned by the recent events in a shop in Peckham. I'm in touch with the Met Police and am urgently seeking further information.”