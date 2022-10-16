Peckham: Police issue appeal after ‘17-year-old shot’

Hastings Close (Google Street View)

Police have issued an urgent appeal for witnesses after a teenager was reportedly shot near a block of flats in south London.

Officers rushed to Hastings Close in Peckham at 11.25pm on Friday following reports of a shooting.

A 17-year-old male at the scene was taken to hospital and later discharged.

There have been no arrests.

The official police statement read: “Police were called at around 23:25hrs on Friday, 14 October, to a report of a 17-year-old male shot in Hastings Close, SE15.

“A 17-year-old male was taken to hospital for treatment and later discharged. Trident officers are investigating.”

Any witnesses are asked to call police on 101, ref 8613/14oct.