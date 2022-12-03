Peckham: Hi-vis hero wrestles huge zombie knife off man in double stabbing

This is the incredible moment a hero in a Hi-Vis tackles a suspected knifeman to the floor and bravely disarms him in Peckham High Street.

The man, described as a hero online, appears to wrestle the suspect to the pavement in front of stunned shoppers knocking over dozens of packets of salt ready for delivery.

The hero is pinned to the floor but expertly rips a huge zombie knife out of the suspect’s grip and throws it out of reach in the dramatic tussle.

The shocking footage shared on Instagram shows a nearby police officer, who stays out of the brawl, quickly pick up the blade.

Two men suffered multiple knife wounds in the fight and were then both arrested at the scene on Peckham High Street at 1pm on Friday.

Scotland Yard said a 49-year-old man was later “dearrested” whilst a 19-year-old has been bailed until March.

The tussle was captured on camera (@droptheknifeuseyourfist)

The footage was shared on Instagram after a 19-year-old man was reportedly stabbed in broad daylight.

A former gang member turned anti-knife crime campaigner who first posted the video said: “The attackers were finally overpowered by members of the public and the police and arrested.

“This knife crime epidemic is getting well out of hand at the moment and something really needs to be done or the fatalities will continue.”

A Met spokesman said the force was “aware of the video”.

He said: “Officers attended along with the London Ambulance. Two men, aged 19 and 43, were taken to hospital with stab wounds. Their injuries were assessed as not life-threatening.

“Both men were arrested in connection with the incident. The 43-year-old man was last de-arrested. The 19-year-old man was bailed pending further enquiries to early March 2023.”

Enquiries are ongoing and any witnesses are asked to call 101 quoting CAD 3251/02Dec. To remain anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.