Peaty targets more history after timing error on his world record swim

Adam Peaty of Great Britain poses with his gold medal after winning the 100 meters breaststroke men final setting a new world record at the European Swimming Championships in Glasgow, Scotland, Saturday, Aug. 4, 2018. (AP Photo/Darko Bandic)

Adam Peaty believes it is a “blessing in disguise” his new 100m breaststroke world record time has been changed – insisting it’s now easier for him to break it again.

The 23-year-old touched the wall in 57.00s at the European Swimming Championships, only to dramatically have his time altered to 57.10s on Sunday – still 0.03s inside his previous best time.

That leaves him further away from his goal of becoming the first man to ever go below 57s – something he wants to achieve at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Peaty, who won Olympic gold in Rio two years ago, is the dominant force in breaststroke swimming and has not been beaten over 100m in four years.

However, he admits that has left him complacent at times this season, with an underwhelming display at the Commonwealth Games a case in point, but he’s now fired up to put the timings right.

“I got a call from Mel [Marshall, coach] saying there is good news and not so good news. So I said tell me the not so good news first and she said the timer was slow but the record still stands,” he said.

“That is all that matters to me. I just managed to get under it but it is almost a blessing in disguise for me because it just means I did not break it by much and so it becomes a lot easier to do it again next time.

“It is good. There is no negativity around it, I don’t think there will be any issue ratifying it.

“Mistakes happen in all sports and I just can’t come out and say they have done it wrong because there is no benefit being salty about it or spreading any negativity.

“This just needs some positivity and shows how well I have done.”

Two-time Olympic champion Rebecca Adlington claimed she would now struggle to trust the timing screens after a race but Peaty insists he is not angry or frustrated – just happy he managed to add gold.

“It is the way I have been brought up,” he added.

“People are human at the end of the day and I still gave 110 per cent the other night and managed to get a world record.

“The situation would probably be a bit different if they took away the world record but that is just the way it is.”

A second gold in Glasgow could follow on Monday night as he goes in the 4x100m medley relay mixed final.

Peaty was initially expected to just compete in the final and leave either Ross Murdoch and James Wilby to complete the breaststroke leg in the semi.

But both have qualified for the 200m breaststroke final so Peaty was asked to step in.

“If James and Ross qualified for the 200m breaststroke final then you want a nice even field for them, so it was always the plan for me to do it because you don’t want to put one in the heat and one not,” he said.

“So it was about me standing up and trying to do an easy-ish 100m. I don’t know my split but it was very easy down the last 50.”

