Peat Moss and Growing Media are Essential Goods

CALGARY, March 25, 2020 /CNW/ - As the entire world is battling against the propagation of the coronavirus (COVID-19), and as borders are being closed, the Canadian Sphagnum Peat Moss Association (CSPMA) addresses concerns regarding this outbreak to growers and governments across North America.

It is the industry's position, backed by most provincial and state declarations, that Canadian Sphagnum Peat production is an essential part of the supply chain supporting food production, particularly in commercial greenhouses and mushroom operations, both in Canada and the US. Additionally, peat and peat products provide essential support for citizen activity to address food insecurity concerns, including peat moss usage for home gardening. The need to maintain food supplies during this national and international response to the COVID-19 Pandemic is critical.

Food production and supply chain is recognized as an essential service, and growing media production is rightly so included in it. Our products are at the very beginning of the food security chain for both commercial and retail markets. Even though we are experiencing unprecedented social and economic challenges, our members are doing their utmost to enable people to be fed with produce of high-quality including vegetables, fruits, herbs and mushrooms.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

About the CSPMA

The CSPMA is the National association of peat moss producers and related enterprises devoted to promoting responsible management of Canadian peatlands and sustainability of the industry. We provide support and advocacy for our members and leadership in environmental and social stewardship, as well as economic well-being related to Canadian peatland resources use.

About our Members:

During this pandemic, all members are addressing their people resources and ensuring that all hygiene and "social distancing", health and wellness protocols are being followed.

Story continues

Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/peat-moss-and-growing-media-are-essential-goods-301029923.html

SOURCE Canadian Sphagnum Peat Moss Association





Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2020/25/c3801.html