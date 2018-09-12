Pearn: 'Good indication' on 2019 plans alongside Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing crew chief Cole Pearn indicated he and driver Martin Truex Jr. will stick together as they target a new ride for the 2019 season and beyond. The 2017 championship crew chief addressed his free-agent future Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. RELATED: Key players in Silly Season “I think we’ve got a good …

Furniture Row Racing crew chief Cole Pearn indicated he and driver Martin Truex Jr. will stick together as they target a new ride for the 2019 season and beyond.

The 2017 championship crew chief addressed his free-agent future Wednesday on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I think we’ve got a good indication on what we’re going to be doing,” Pearn said. “We’ll stick together and hopefully the key parts of our team here will stick together. … Hopefully that can all get squared away soon and we can be able to announce something.”

Team owner Barney Visser announced earlier this month that he will shutter FRR’s operations at the end of this year. That puts Truex Jr., the 2017 champion, as a marquee free agent in the prime of his career.

And Truex never has been better than with Pearn. The pair has won 17 times in 133 races together dating back to 2015. Eight of those wins came during a dominant run to the championship last year.

Truex Jr., Pearn and Co. are gearing up for another deep playoff run as the 2018 Monster Energy Series Playoffs begin this weekend in Las Vegas. Another strong showing not only would be the perfect way to conclude their run, but also it’s an opportunity for crew members and others on the team to audition for their next job.

“Everyone knows they’ve got a job to do, and I think while everybody is kind of worried about their futures, at the same time they know the best way we can advertise all of ourselves is to run well,” Pearn said. “Everyone’s got a lot of pride out here and wants to see everything built out here end on a high note.”