“Pearly Golden” Balayage Is The New Way To Go Blonde

If you're thinking about going blonder this summer, you might think that foil highlights are the best approach. But this summer, salons across the country are seeing a rise in demand for the low-maintenance alternative: blonde balayage in a shade that Chicago-based colourist Karissa Schaudt is calling a "pearly golden."



"The look is both effortless and screams summer," Schaudt explains. The best part, she adds, is that it will keep you out of the salon through September. "It's ideal for the low-maintenance client. Ask for classic blonde balayage with minimal toning, placed slightly off the root." A few months of growout gives the reflective warm blonde a cool, faded vibe.



For a visual guide to the new wave of balayage blonde trending for summer 2021, scroll through the gallery, ahead.

