Pearl Jam cancels gig after frontman's throat damaged by 'smoke from French wildfires'

Eddie Vedder of Pearl Jam performs on stage. - Gareth Cattermole /Getty Images Europe

Rock band Pearl Jam cancelled a concert because dust and smoke from heatwave-fuelled wildfires in France damaged their singer’s throat.

Eddie Vedder performed at the outdoor Lollapalooza Paris event on Sunday, amid extreme temperatures that broke records across France.

Wildfires in the south west of France ravaged an area twice the size of Paris and forced the evacuation of 37,000 people and 1,000 zoo animals.

The Seattle grunge outfit, known for hits such as 1994’s Better Man, cancelled a planned Wednesday night gig in Vienna, Austria.

Pearl Jam offered fans a full refund and said they were “very, very, deeply sorry” about the “brutal news” and “horrible timing.”

“Due to the extreme circumstances at the last outdoor site outside of Paris (heat, dust, and smoke from the fires) our singer Ed Vedder’s throat was left damaged.”

“As a band we are deeply sorry,” Pearl Jam said, “And Ed wants to play. There’s just no throat available at this time.”

Pearl Jam’s next show is in Prague, Czech Republic, on Friday before two final shows in Amsterdam in the Netherlands on Sunday and Monday to wrap up their European tour.

As yet there is no word on whether those gigs will go ahead or not.

Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday visited Gironde, the region worst affected by wildfires in France.

The president of France said that climate change would force the EU and Paris to make “structural changes”.

Some 2,000 firefighters and nine aircraft have battled two huge forest fires that threatened Bordeaux’s famous vineyards since last week.

While the fires, which were compared to a "monster octopus", continue to rage, their spread appeared was contained for the first time on Wednesday.

France this week triggered unprecedented heatwave alerts amid record temperatures of above 40 degrees that were blamed by scientists on climate change.

The heatwave also caused multiple forest fires in Spain and Portugal, as well as in Greece.