Pearl Harbor attack anniversary, Biden-Putin talks, Hawaii storm: 5 things to know Tuesday

Remembering the attack on Pearl Harbor, 80 years later

Tuesday marks eight decades since the shocking attack on Pearl Harbor in Hawaii that propelled the U.S. into World War II. More than 2,400 people were killed when hundreds of Japanese planes bombed American service members and civilians on U.S. soil on Dec. 7, 1941, dubbed "a date which will live in infamy" by then-President Franklin D. Roosevelt. Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day will be observed at Hawaii's Pearl Harbor National Memorial with multiple events, including a ceremony for the 429 USS Oklahoma crew members killed during the attack. Each year, the National Memorial marks Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day by commemorating how it "was a catalyst that led to a changed world." This year, the memorial is focusing on the "long and difficult road to peace."

Biden, Putin to talk as tensions grow over Ukraine

President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin will speak over video Tuesday as tensions between the two nations escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border seen as a sign of a potential invasion. Ukraine has been on edge in recent weeks amid a fresh build-up of Russian troops on the nation's eastern border, near where Moscow and Kyiv have been enmeshed in a simmering conflict for the last seven years that's killed more than 14,000 people. The Kremlin said Friday that Putin, during his call with Biden, would seek binding guarantees precluding NATO's expansion to Ukraine. Biden tried to head off the demand in comments to reporters Friday before leaving for a weekend stay at Camp David. "I don't accept anyone's red line," Biden said.

State of emergency in Hawaii due to potentially 'catastrophic' flooding

A powerful storm system pounded Hawaii Monday with heavy rain, and forecasters warned of a chance for "dangerous" and "catastrophic" flooding in some areas. More than 2 feet of rain is possible in some areas; widespread amounts of 10 to 15 inches are likely. "Expect widespread heavy rainfall with this system, especially under the large heavy rain band, capable of producing catastrophic flooding, and strong gusty southerly winds through Wednesday," the National Weather Service in Honolulu said. The islands of Oahu and Kauai could see the brunt of the storm Monday and Tuesday. But for Maui and the Big Island, which have already been soaked, "it's not going to take a lot of additional rain to really lead to big problems," the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Robert Ballard said. Kona low storms are a type of seasonal cyclone in the Hawaiian Islands, usually formed in the winter from winds coming from the westerly "Kona" direction, the weather service said. Kona lows often bring about wet and unsettled weather.

Ghislaine Maxwell's abuse trial resumes in New York

Ghislaine Maxwell's in New York City will continue Tuesday, one day after a British woman testified that Maxwell pressured her into giving Jeffrey Epstein sexual massages when she was still a teenager. The woman – using the pseudonym "Kate" to protect her privacy – said Monday she met Maxwell when she was 17 through a friend she had dated on and off, and was eager to be friends with the British socialite. Maxwell told her Epstein, then her boyfriend, was a philanthropist who could help her with her singing career, she said. On cross-examination, a lawyer for Maxwell got the witness to acknowledge instances where she had spoken out publicly about Epstein and Maxwell using her real name. The lawyer also asked whether her history of drug and alcohol abuse affected her memory. Maxwell, 59, has denied charges she groomed girls as young as 14 for Epstein, who killed himself in jail in 2019. Her lawyers say the government is making her a scapegoat for Epstein's alleged sex crimes.

Disassembly process of Lee statue pedestal could begin Tuesday

Preliminary work to remove an enormous pedestal that until recently held a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee got underway Monday in Richmond, Virginia. In one of the first steps, a crew was erecting scaffolding around the pedestal. The removal will be completed by the end of December. Democratic Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's administration announced plans Sunday to remove the pedestal, which sits in the middle of a traffic circle along the capital city's historic Monument Avenue and has for 130 years. The disassembly process could start as soon as Tuesday, according to Dena Potter, a spokeswoman for the Virginia Department of General Services. The statue was removed this year after the Virginia Supreme Court ruled the state, which owns the property, was not bound by a century-old land deed between a group of Henrico County citizens who paid for the bronze sculpture and the commonwealth. Gov. Northam also announced plans to convey the state-owned site to the city of Richmond after the pedestal is removed.

