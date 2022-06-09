Peapack Private Wealth Management Promotes Amy M. Long to Senior Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation

Amy M. Long

Amy M. Long, Senior Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer, Peapack Private Wealth Management

BEDMINSTER, NJ, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select Market: PGC) and Peapack-Gladstone Bank are proud to announce the promotion of Amy M. Long to Senior Managing Director, Chief Administrative Officer for the Bank’s wealth division, Peapack Private Wealth Management. Amy is a member of the PPWM senior leadership team and, in addition to directly managing the Business Analytics team, she has a broad range of responsibilities including: the coordination of MIS reporting; process design; incentive compensation administration; line of business budgeting, and the coordination of information for internal and external stakeholders.

Ms. Long has over 20 years of financial services expertise. Prior to joining Peapack-Gladstone Bank in 2015, Ms. Long worked at BNY Mellon for over ten years in their private banking and wealth management division. She is currently a board member of PGB Trust & Investments of Delaware and is actively involved in both the Cultural Ambassador Committee and the Women’s LIFT Leadership Council (Leading Inspiring Females Together) at Peapack-Gladstone Bank.

Amy holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Economics from Virginia Tech and a Master of Science in Management from St. Elizabeth University.

About the Company

Founded in 1921, Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a NJ bank holding company with total assets of $6.3 billion and assets under management/administration of $10.7 billion as of March 31, 2022. Peapack-Gladstone Bank is a commercial bank that provides innovative wealth management, investment banking, commercial and retail solutions, including residential lending and online platforms to businesses and consumers. Peapack Private, the Bank’s wealth management division, offers comprehensive financial, tax, fiduciary and investment advice, and solutions, to individuals, families, privately held businesses, family offices and not-for-profit organizations, which help them establish, maintain, and expand their legacy. Together, Peapack-Gladstone Bank and Peapack Private offer an unparalleled commitment to client service. Visit www.pgbank.com and www.peapackprivate.com for more information.

Contact: Contact: Rosanne Schwab, Peapack-Gladstone Bank, Assistant Vice President, Public Relations and Corporate Communications Manager, 500 Hills Drive, Suite 300, Bedminster, NJ 07921 rschwab@pgbank.com, (908) 719-6543.

Attachment



