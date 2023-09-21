Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham's Boiling Point show lands BBC launch date

Vertigo

Boiling Point spoilers follow.



BBC's Boiling Point TV series has announced its premiere date.

The follow-up to the 2021 movie of the same name, which will see Peaky Blinders star Stephen Graham and Black Mirror's Vinette Robinson reprise their respective roles as Andy and Carly, debuts Sunday, October 1 on BBC One.

The series adaptation will pick up six months after the film's conclusion, with Carly taking over for her mentor Andy at the London restaurant following his heart attack.

KEVIN BAKER - BBC

With her old kitchen crew by her side, Carly struggles to keep the restaurant running amidst an economic crisis in the hospitality industry.

The official synopsis concludes: "With the pressure to draw in new, hungry customers and the financial squeeze to keep the business profitable, the team must find a way to manage their complicated personal lives whilst creating quality food day in, day out."

Hannah Walters, Marcella's Ray Panthaki, Áine Rose Daly, Izuka Hoyle, The Walking Dead's Steven Ogg, Ahmed Malek and Cathy Tyson will also star.

KEVIN BAKER - BBC

While the movie broke new ground in that director Philip Barantini shot it all in a single take, Graham and Walters previously revealed that this technique won't be used in any of the show's five episodes.

"The incredible reaction to the film, its story and specifically the characters along with the huge desire to know more and delve deeper into their worlds has led us to create a drama series with the BBC in which we will keep the audience gripped, intrigued and involved in each of the characters’ journeys," they said.

"Although we have hung up our feature-length one-shot boots, our audiences can still be excited by extraordinarily lengthy shots and camera techniques that will complement the pure naturalism that was the essence and soul of the film."

Boiling Point will premiere October 1 BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

