Peaky Blinders recap: series six, episode one – Tommy Shelby’s back in business

Michael Hogan
·8 min read

By order of you-know-who, the Brummie outlaws swaggered in slo-mo back on to our screens for their swansong series. Here’s your breakdown of Black Day …

In memory of two Peaky queens

This episode was bookended by a touchingly tender tribute to the late, great Helen McCrory. It’s only right that we begin by paying respects to our own Peaky matriarch: the much-loved journalist Sarah Hughes, a Blinders superfan and previous custodian of this blog. Sarah sadly died of cancer in April 2021 – within 11 days of McCrory, in fact – aged just 48, filing copy from her hospital bed right until the end.

Our friend’s memory lives on, not just in her passionate, perceptive journalism, but via her charitable trust and annual memorial lecture. Her memoir, Holding Tight, Letting Go, is published next month. We raise a large Irish whiskey in The Garrison to you, Lady Sarah.

Tommy came back from the brink

We last saw gang boss Thomas Shelby (Cillian Murphy) on the verge of suicide in series five’s gloomy finale. The action picked up precisely where it left off: still in the eerie morning mist, Tommy holding a revolver to his temple. He pulled the trigger. There was a click rather than a bang. Well, writer Steven Knight couldn’t kill off our antihero that fast.

Tommy’s indomitable wife, Lizzie (Natasha O’Keefe), emerged from the murk, spitting with fury that he was going to abandon his family in such cowardly style. Elder brother Arthur (Paul Anderson) had removed the bullets on the way back from Oswald Mosley’s rally, when traumatised Tommy stopped at a crossroads (how symbolic) to throw up. Ever-loyal Arthur clearly knew the signs. Tommy learned last series that their mother killed herself but it wasn’t his time to “pass through”.

After grovelling photogenically in the mud, he hauled himself back to the house in time to take a shattering phonecall. The chillingly calm tones of IRA leader Captain Swing (Charlene McKenna in trademark beret) explained that it was their operatives who foiled the Peaky Blinders’ assassination attempt on Mosley (Sam Claflin). The republicans needed him alive, presumably due to Mosley’s vocal opposition to the Black and Tans and qualified support for Irish independence.

To bring Tommy back in line, they dumped three bodies on his driveway: his shellshocked war comrade Barney (Cosmo Jarvis), Gypsy hitman Aberama Gold (Aidan Gillen) and … you guessed it, the mighty Aunt Elizabeth “Polly” Gray, company treasurer and Tommy’s closest adviser. Oh, Poll.

Aunt Polly RIP

Helen McCrory at the premiere of A Little Chaos in 2015.
Helen McCrory at the premiere of A Little Chaos in 2015. Photograph: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Bafta-winning actor McCrory was due to star in this series but became increasingly ill during the pandemic-enforced production delays and died from breast cancer before filming began. She now got a poignant send-off, Peaky-style. Polly’s body was burnt in a traditional Romani caravan, funereal black to match her trademark cigarettes. Her oil portrait – painted by artist lover Ruben Oliver (Alexander Siddig) in series three – gazed out imperiously as the flames rose.

This gut-punch sequence effectively represented two minutes’ silence, punctuated only by crackling fire and cawing crows. Considering the circumstances, it was a classy, credible way for Polly’s journey to end. She’ll be reunited with fiancee Aberama in the next life.

We also heard her husky tones echoing throughout the episode, notably her ominous warning to Tommy about her son Michael (Finn Cole): “There will be a war and one of you will die. But which one, I cannot tell.” True to their feud, Michael swore vengeance. We ended on credits accompanied only by birdsong and a simple title card: “Dedicated to the memory of Helen McCrory OBE, ‘Polly Gray’.” Go well, both.

‘I’ve become a better man’

Leapfrog forward four years to 5 December 1933, the last day of prohibition. Now greying at the temples, Tommy strode across Miquelon Island, a French territory in Newfoundland, ready to do business. Possibly deadly business.

With the bootleg liquor trade winding up, the natives were restless. Their smuggling boats lay idle. Tommy duly got a frosty reception in the local bar, not least by ordering water. Yes, Tommy was now teetotal – although repeated efforts to make him partake will be wearingly familiar to anyone who’s ever tried to attend a party booze-free. Maybe he’s pregnant or on antibiotics?

Once he’d seen off hostile Jean-Claude (Spiral’s Grégory Fitoussi) with a switchblade (not that much “calmer and more peaceful”, then), Tommy had a sit-down with newly moustachioed Michael and his Boston-Irish mobster allies. Once again, the ambitious cousin’s outsider status to the Shelbys was reflected sartorially: fedoras and spivvy suits rather than flat caps and traditional tailoring.

Tommy’s proposal? Replace one illicit cargo with another, using the infrastructure to smuggle the five tonnes of Chinese opium that the Blinders secured from the Triads in the last series. They’d ship it from Shanghai to Liverpool to Miquelon, then into the US and Canada. That required the approval of east coast kingpin Jack Nelson – the feared uncle of Michael’s wife, Gina, (glorious to see Anya Taylor-Joy back, despite ascending to the A-list since her last appearance).

A tense standoff saw Tommy reciting poetry, refusing more whiskey and informing Nelson’s sneering henchman Connor (Love/Hate’s Peter Coonan, who’ll surely get his comeuppance) of an FBI informant in their ranks. Tommy gave Michael a 5lb sample to take home to Uncle Jack, before tipping off the border police. Sneaky. The cousins’ blood feud looks like being one of this series’ driving engines.

Bad Santa, bad juju

Back home, Lizzie and Ada (Sophie Rundle) had been saddled with the extended Peaky brood, who were running riot. Lizzie was due to be taking young Charles and Ruby across the Atlantic for a holiday with their father, hence hosting an early Christmas party. Unfortunately, Santa, AKA Arthur, was merry to the point of catatonia after over-indulging in opium. Again.

There was no sign of his estranged wife Linda (Kate Phillips), although word is she’ll return at some point this series. Instead, longsuffering Ada was reduced to picking up the pieces – a waste of the politically astute Shelby sibling’s talents. How long before she’s brought back into the fold? Her teen son Karl (after Marx, naturally, and played by Callum Booth-Ford) also seemed interested in entering the family business. We know how that usually ends.

Festive travel plans were derailed when young Ruby fell ill with a fever. Tommy was seriously spooked when Lizzie mentioned what she’d said in her delirium: “Tickner maura, o beng.” Ruby was having visions of the Romani devil. He told Lizzie to call in Gypsy protection and vowed to hurry home on the next steamer. He’s already haunted by his mother and murdered wife Grace (Annabelle Wallis). Now the lights flickered and Tommy spoke to his aunt’s ghost: “Polly, they’re coming for me.” They’ve been coming for six series, Tom.

Tommy outsmarted the upstarts

Michael was languishing in Norfolk prison (nowadays known as Massachusetts Correctional Institution), blaming the FBI mole identified by Tommy – who’d since been shot in the head and slung into Boston harbour. Gina, power-hungry but rattled, was furious he’d gone back into business with “the devil”.

She was even more rattled when Tommy visited her cavernous art deco apartment. Dancing to jazz and gulping whisky (all a bit Queen’s Gambit), Gina was every inch the flapper girl. Tommy was on her turf, so she relished delivering the message: no deal. Uncle Jack was moving in A-list circles nowadays and couldn’t dirty his hands with the heroin trade.

As (nearly) always, though, Tommy was several steps ahead in this game of mental chess. If Nelson didn’t do the $5m deal, he’d instead sell to the Eastside Jewish mob run by the family of his old frenemy Alfie Solomons (Tom Hardy), firmly tipping the balance of Boston gangland power against Nelson. What’s more, Tommy knew Nelson was currently heading to Britain to secure whisky import licences – joined by Gina.

With the incandescent Michael stuck behind bars, Tommy strutted off to flirt with his wife and parlay with his boss. Thomas Shelby OBE MP is sailing back to Blighty with a glint in those icy eyes. The series is beautifully poised to kick off in earnest.

Line of the week

“There’s a man out there having his face stitched back up,” said Michael, to which Tommy drily replied: “Just a misunderstanding.”

Anachronistic soundtrack-spotting

This episode’s elegiac feel meant tunes were lower in the mix. We heard Anna Calvi’s cover of Ain’t No Grave, while Gina was jigging to Count Basie’s Sixteen Men Swinging. The highlight, however, was Disorder by Joy Division. A rare week off for Nick Cave, but we daresay he’ll be back next week. In his dusty black coat. With a red right hand.

Notes and observations

  • Tommy recited the opening lines of William Blake’s A Poison Tree, a parable about repressed anger and the dangers of revenge. I fear Michael didn’t get the message.

  • Black dogs, black cats, shot pigeons, cawing crows … The animal imagery didn’t augur well.

  • The Shelbys’ projector was a gift from Charlie Chaplin, whose cameo in series two fuelled speculation that he was a Smethwick-born Gypsy.

Please share your thoughts, theories and tributes below. All speculation and no spoilers please – or Arthur Christmas will get you.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Goran Dragic opens up on tenure with Raptors: 'Unfortunately, we couldn’t get along'

    We finally have some clarity over what went on behind the scenes during Goran Dragic’s brief but contentious time in Toronto.

  • Miller puts up four points, Canucks snap Flames' 10-game win streak with lopsided win

    VANCOUVER — J.T. Miller believes he and his Vancouver Canucks teammates raised the bar for themselves on Thursday night. Not only did the Canucks extinguish the Calgary Flames' 10-game win streak, but they did so in dominant fashion, handing the visitors a lopsided 7-1 loss. “We just set a standard for ourselves for the rest of the year. And that’s not by winning by six goals, but it’s playing the right way, being sharp on the special teams, being ready to start the game," said Miller, who put u

  • Toronto FC signs Kadin Chung amidst talk a more experienced fullback in on his way

    Toronto FC added former Pacific FC defender Kadin Chung to its first-team roster on Wednesday amidst speculation that a more experienced fullback signing is in the works. The MLS team has been linked to veteran Italian left back Domenico Criscito, currently with Genoa, with reports indicating a deal may be close. The 35-year-old Criscito, who has won 26 caps for Italy, has spent most of his career with Genoa and Russia's Zenit Saint Petersburg, although he also had a spell with Juventus early in

  • Should Scottie Barnes move to the bench?

    Nick Nurse has alluded to using his bench more going forward and a player who would help it become an asset for the Toronto Raptors is Scottie Barnes, while Khem Birch would help the starters settle into more traditional roles. Follow Yahoo Sports Canada for all your Raptors coverage.

  • Blue Jackets top Toronto 4-3 on Laine OT goal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Patrik Laine scored his second goal of the game 20 seconds into overtime to lift Columbus to a 4-3 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday night, the Blue Jackets’ third straight win. Adam Boqvist and Brendan Gaunce also scored for Columbus, while Jean-Francois Berube stopped 39 shots and recorded his first NHL assist in his second straight win. The Blue Jackets have won eight of their last 10 games. “They believe they can win and that goes a long way,” Blue Jackets

  • Support for FIFA bid high on Edmonton's wishlist in provincial budget

    Edmonton city councillors are leaning on the province for millions of dollars this year to help in several core areas, like supportive housing and recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. But when Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews unveils the budget Thursday, some councillors are also hoping to hear the province will back the city's bid to host some of the FIFA World Cup games in 2026. Support from the province is key for Edmonton to become one of 16 host cities in North America, said Coun. Ti

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Sillinger, Danforth score in 10 second-span, Columbus wins

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Cole Sillinger and Justin Danforth scored 10 seconds apart in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Florida Panthers 6-3 on Thursday night. Oliver Bjorkstrand, Gabriel Carlsson, Boone Jenner and Patrik Laine also scored to help Columbus beat the Panthers for the first time in nine games and extending their winning streak to a season-best four games. Jakub Voracek had two assists, and J-F Berube stopped 39 shots. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and an assist f

  • Lafrenière, Zibanejad lead Rangers to 4-1 win over Capitals

    NEW YORK (AP) — Alexis Lafrenière and Mika Zibanejad each had a goal and an assist, and the New York Rangers beat the Washington Capitals 4-1 on Thursday night. Chris Kreider and Barclay Goodrow also scored and Igor Shesterkin stopped 36 shots to help New York win for the fifth time in six games. The Rangers have won eight of their last 11 overall (8-2-1) and nine of 12 (9-1-2) at home. Alex Ovechkin scored and Ilya Samsonov had 17 saves for Washington, which had won three of its last four but w

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Suzuki scores two, Montrembeault grabs first shutout; Canadiens crush Sabres

    MONTREAL — Confidence couldn’t possibly be higher in the Montreal Canadiens locker room. Seven games into Martin Louis' tenure as interim head coach, the Canadiens have found their first winning streak of the season. The team improved to four straight with a 4-0 win over the Buffalo Sabres Wednesday night at the Bell Centre. St. Louis was glad with the “buy-in” that he’s got from his players in little time and their willingness to fight for one another. “There are guys that take care of the team

  • Predators snap 4-game skid with 6-4 win over Panthers

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak with a 6-4 win over the Florida Panthers on Tuesday night. Tanner Jeannot scored twice, Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist, and Yakov Trenin and Roman Jusi added scores for Nashville. Matt Duchene had two assists and David Rittich stopped 44 shots. Granlund’s power-play goal gave the Predators a 5-4 lead with 5:31 left in the third. Jeannot added an

  • Landeskog scores twice, NHL-leading Avs beat Red Wings 5-2

    DETROIT (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog opened the scoring 1:12 in and capped it with an empty-netter for his 25th goal of the season, helping the NHL-leading Colorado Avalanche beat the Detroit Red Wings 5-2 on Wednesday night. Tyson Jost, Nazem Kadri and Valeri Nichushkin also scored and Pavel Francouz stopped 31 shots. Colorado beat Detroit for the eighth consecutive time. Filip Zadina and Robby Fabbri scored for the Red Wings. Thomas Greiss made 26 saves. Darren Helm, facing his former team in Detr

  • Matthews scores twice as Leafs beat Wild 3-1 to end losing streak

    TORONTO — Little has gone right for the Toronto Maple Leafs in the past week. The team was stuck in a slump with a three-game losing streak. Defenceman Jake Muzzin suffered his second concussion in five weeks, and then, on Wednesday, it was revealed prospect Rodion Amirov had been diagnosed with a brain tumour. With that heartbreaking news, Auston Matthews scored twice to take over the goal-scoring lead as the Maple Leafs turned in one of their best defensive efforts for a 3-1 win before 9,410 a

  • Sports organizations need to be proactive and educate players on racism, says consultant

    A diversity consultant says sports organizations need to take proactive measures when it comes to fighting racism and encouraging inclusion among athletes. Bradley Sheppard, a Canadian Armed Forces veteran who's now dedicating his time to anti-racism training, will be speaking to Island coaches, athletes and sports officials Monday as part of a series of webinars hosted by Sport P.E.I. The organization said some of its members have shown interest in learning more about inclusion following some h

  • Report: Finnish club leaving KHL ahead of playoffs amid Russian invasion of Ukraine

    A popular Finnish team is reportedly leaving the Russian-based KHL right before the Gagarin Cup Playoffs in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

  • Pacers' revised roster faces different challenge after break

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — When Rick Carlisle started job hunting last summer, Indiana quickly emerged as a favored destination. The Pacers had an experienced roster, playoff aspirations and a hungry group eager to fulfill its full potential. Eight months later, a rash of injuries, COVID-19 absences, and a flurry of trade-deadline moves changed the plan. Expectations were lowered dramatically with a suddenly fresh-faced team hovering near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings and trying to reb

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This Saturday, the Toronto Maple Leafs visit the Detroit Red Wings at 7 p.m. ET, while the Calgary Flames visit the Minnesota Wild at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the l

  • Hawks hope to improve playoff standing in key 4-game stretch

    ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks are aiming for a top-six spot in the NBA playoffs, knowing a repeat of their pace before the All-Star break won’t be close to good enough. One year after advancing to the Eastern Conference finals, the Hawks feel a sense of urgency to improve their play in the final 24 games of the regular season. They visit Chicago on Thursday night to open a crucial stretch of four games against teams ahead of them in the conference playoff standings, including two against the

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's