Peaky Blinders final episode receives mixed reception from fans

BBC’s Peaky Blinders drew to a close on Sunday (03 April) after six seasons – and the response from fans has been mixed.

The 80-minute finale of the gangster drama was characteristically filled with action, emotion, twists, flat caps and cinematic explosions. It was the last instalment in the TV series, although Peaky Blinders will return as a film.

In the episode, Tommy Shelby (Cillian Murphy) accepts his tuberculoma diagnosis and prepares for death. Blowing up his grand Birmingham house to allow homes to be built for the working class, and bidding farewell to his family, it seemed as though Shelby was ready to die.

However, Tommy discovers Dr Holford’s diagnosis was a ruse, resulting in a dramatic scene between the pair in which Shelby almost shoots the doctor.

Elsewhere, Polly’s death is also avenged when Arthur shoots her killer, IRA boss captain Swing.

Despite revealing she would leave him, it remains unknown what happened to Tommy’s wife, Lizzie (Natasha O’Keefe).

The online response from fans was varied, with some calling the ending “perfection,” and some criticising it as a terrible ending to an iconic show.

Many fans were pleased with the episode, though. One Twitter user said they enjoyed the “masterpiece of a finale for truly one of the best shows of a generation”.

Another viewer also called the finale a “masterpiece”, acknowledging the excellent cinematography, acting, and soundtrack:

I don’t understand how people think this season of #PeakyBlinders was anything but an absolute masterpiece.



The acting? The cinematography? The soundtrack? *chefs kiss* pic.twitter.com/00lVoJR23l — all panic! no disco (@daniellelongx) April 3, 2022

A few fans of the show noticed Tommy began the first series on a black horse, and ended the last episode on a white horse. One fan commented: “Started on a black horse foreshadowing tommy in season 1 finished on a white horse foreshadowing the new tommy shelby.”

Many users used memes to convey how emotional the episode made them:

Everyone in the UK watching the Finale of Peaky Blinders:#PeakyBlinders pic.twitter.com/ShSMz4U3lv — Novelty Bobble (@NoveltyBobble12) April 3, 2022

Some fans were thrilled with the episode, but one considered it a decent end to the worst series yet. The viewer tweeted: “Whilst this was the weakest season, the ending was perfect.”

But not all fans were satisfied with the final episode. One disappointed Twitter user pointed out plot holes in the episode and branded the ending “absolute tripe,” a “joke ending to an amazing series,” and “lazy writing at its finest.”

Some fans were left confused at the positive online response, with one calling the finale “shockingly bad”.

Am I the only person who though the ending was shocking bad 🤷🏻‍♀️ #PeakyBlinders — Ellie White (@elliewhitenib) April 3, 2022

After the finale aired, @ThePeakyBlinder, the official account for the series, tweeted: “Thank you to all the incredible fans who have been a part of the journey over the last ten years. We couldn’t have done it without your support.”

The series is available to stream on iPlayer.