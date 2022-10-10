Peaky Blinders film script is ‘close’ to being finished according to Cillian Murphy

Irish actor Cillian Murphy has given an update on the progress of the forthcomingPeaky Blinders film.

The 46-year-old actor plays the lead role of Thomas Shelby in the BBC hit series, also starring Tom Hardy and Paul Anderson.

The final series recently concluded with the last episode of season six airing in April this year, leaving fans wanting more – but creator Steven Knight revealed they’d have to wait for a movie.

In a recent interview on Today FM with radio hosts Dermot Whelan and Dave Moore, Murphy said that the film script was “close” to being finished.

Responding to questions regarding whether production for the film would begin soon, Murphy said: “Yes, I believe so. I’ve still not read it [the script] but that’s the plan, the plan is to make a film and to continue the story but in the cinematic world rather than on the television.

“The television part of the story is finished. If there’s more stories to tell, I’m there. I just haven’t read it yet but it’s close apparently,” he added.

The news comes soon after Knight shared a similar update regarding the progress of the script. He told RadioTimes: "Nearly nearly nearly, it’s almost there…So, you know, we’ve got the shooting schedule, we’ve got the dates for when we start, so that’s all going to happen."

Knight also suggested that the new film would be in cinemas by 2024, with production starting as soon as writing was finished.

Earlier this year Knight also announced a new Peaky Blinders-themed dance show: Peaky Blinders: The Redemption of Thomas Shelby, which features the Rambert dance company.

Knight said: “This is dance for people who don’t usually watch dance and what I’ve written has been transformed into something startling by consummate dancers and choreographers. If the concept of a Peaky Blinders dance seems strange, reserve judgement and reserve a ticket.”