With peak of hurricane season almost here, forecasters watch four areas for tropical development

The peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is almost here, and forecasters are watching four areas for possible tropical development this week as the calendar turns to September.

September is the peak month of hurricane season, and the most active day of the year is around Sept. 10 on average, according to Weather.com. Tropical storms and hurricanes can form just about anywhere in the Atlantic Ocean this time of year, Weather.com said, and an estimated 71% of hurricane activity is still yet to come.

"We are still monitoring four systems," the National Hurricane Center said Monday, "but two have the highest chances of development." One is near the Carolinas and the other is in the Caribbean, and both have a high chance of becoming a tropical depression, the hurricane center said.

The other two tropical waves in the eastern Atlantic have low probabilities of development.

"The first and most immediate threat for development is tracking away from Florida and will move along the Southeast coast of the United States early this week. Other than an increase in surf and showers along the Carolina coast on Monday and Tuesday, this does not appear to be a significant threat to the United States," AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty said.

The system in the Caribbean also has a high chance of becoming a tropical depression, and it's likely forecast track puts in on a path toward Central America over the next few days. The hurricane center gave it an 80% chance of development over the next five days.

The hurricane center is also watching a pair of tropical waves in the central and eastern Atlantic for development this week, Weather.com reported. "These two systems are far from land and only slow development is expected at this time," Weather.com said.

The next names on the 2020 hurricane list are Nana and Omar, followed by Paulette and Rene.

Predictions of an active hurricane season have certainly come true so far: The 2020 hurricane season tally now includes 13 named storms and four hurricanes – Hanna, Isaias, Laura and Marco.

Earlier this month, federal forecasters from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted as many as 25 named storms this year.

Seven named systems have made landfall in the continental United States this year, a record amount to have occurred by the end of August, AccuWeather said. This record was set when Laura made landfall on Aug. 27, breaking the previous marks set in 1886 and 1916 with six through the end of August, according to Colorado State University meteorologist Phil Klotzbach.

Category 4 Laura, which hit near Cameron, Louisiana, just south of Lake Charles, before abating nearly 12 hours later, packed 150-mph winds and a storm surge that officials said was as high as 15 feet in some areas.

Eighteen deaths in Texas and Louisiana have been attributed to the storm. More than 300,000 homes and businesses remained without power in Louisiana on Monday, according to poweroutage.us.

