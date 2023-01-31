Peak Bancorp, Inc. Announces YTD 2022 Results

Idaho First Bank
·5 min read
Idaho First Bank
Idaho First Bank

MCCALL, Idaho, Jan. 30, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peak Bancorp, Inc., (the Company) (OTC: IDFB), the holding company for Idaho First Bank (the Bank), today announced unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022.

The Company recognized after-tax net income of $1.66 million in the fourth quarter of 2022, which brought net income for the full year to $4.27 million. Net interest income for the fourth quarter reached an all-time high of $6.14 million, which was driven by an improved net interest margin. Mortgage banking income for the fourth quarter continued to reflect decreased consumer mortgage demand, as total 2022 mortgage banking income decreased by $1.21 million from the prior year. Also notable for 2022 was the recognition of $579 thousands of merger costs in noninterest expense. Chairman Mark Miller noted, “The Board of Directors is very happy with the overall performance of the bank in 2022. The team worked to grow both customers and revenue while credit quality remained strong.”

The Company’s loan portfolio ended 2022 at $480 million, which represented growth in the loan portfolio of $81 million from year-end 2021, while deposits increased from year-end 2021 by $27 million to end 2022 at $497 million. Loan interest income excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans increased by $7.75 million year-over-year, reflecting growth and improved yield in the loan portfolio. “The financial results in 2022 come from a well-balanced approach to business development, a commitment to growing profitable customer relationships, and a talented team of people working together,” stated Todd Cooper, CEO.

Credit quality and portfolio performance both remain historically strong. A continued focus on credit discipline combined with proactive credit monitoring led to improved credit portfolio metrics. The Bank continues to fund the allowance for loan loss to support the growing loan balances. At year-end the allowance was $5.7 million or 1.2% of loans (excluding PPP). Chief Credit Officer Shannon Stoeger commented, “The performance of our portfolio is the result of our relationship and credit underwriting teams working together within our proven credit culture to assess and proactively monitor our borrowers.”

On January 31, 2022, the Company announced the signing of an agreement to sell 100% of the shares of Peak Bancorp, Inc. to BAWAG Group, a publicly listed holding company headquartered in Vienna, Austria. The announcement indicated the transaction required both IDFB shareholder and regulatory approval. IDFB shareholders completed their approval of the transaction in April 2022. The required regulatory approval is still pending.

About Peak Bancorp, Inc.

Peak Bancorp, Inc., is the holding company for Idaho First Bank, a state chartered community bank headquartered in McCall, Idaho. Known for its People First motto, Idaho First Bank serves greater southwest Idaho with branches located in McCall, New Meadows, Eagle, Ketchum, Nampa and Boise, as well as a branch located in Bend, Oregon. Idaho First Bank is a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. For more information, visit us at www.idahofirstbank.com

This release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“PSLRA”). Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, economic conditions, the regulatory environment, loan concentrations, vendors, employees, technology, competition, and interest rates. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Idaho First Bank has no obligation to publicly update forward-looking statements after the date of this release. This statement is included for the express purpose of invoking PSLRA’s safe harbor provisions.

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE CONTACT:
Todd Cooper
President and CEO – Peak Bancorp, Inc.
208.630.2092 – tcooper@idahofirstbank.com


Peak Bancorp, Inc.

 

Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands, except per share)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the year ended December 31:

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

Net interest income

$

20,712

 

 

$

21,057

 

 

$

(345

)

 

-2

%

 

Provision for loan losses

 

1,100

 

 

 

1,500

 

 

 

(400

)

 

-27

%

 

Mortgage banking income

 

313

 

 

 

1,518

 

 

 

(1,206

)

 

-79

%

 

Other noninterest income

 

1,051

 

 

 

832

 

 

 

220

 

 

26

%

 

Noninterest expenses

 

15,215

 

 

 

14,212

 

 

 

1,004

 

 

7

%

 

Net income before taxes

 

5,761

 

 

 

7,695

 

 

 

(1,935

)

 

-25

%

 

Tax provision

 

1,495

 

 

 

2,019

 

 

 

(524

)

 

-26

%

 

Net income

$

4,266

 

 

$

5,676

 

 

$

(1,411

)

 

-25

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

At December 31:

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

Loans

$

479,571

 

 

$

398,999

 

 

$

80,572

 

 

20

%

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

5,711

 

 

 

4,588

 

 

 

1,123

 

 

24

%

 

Assets

 

573,552

 

 

 

554,746

 

 

 

18,806

 

 

3

%

 

Deposits

 

497,406

 

 

 

470,455

 

 

 

26,951

 

 

6

%

 

Stockholders' equity

 

45,127

 

 

 

42,632

 

 

 

2,495

 

 

6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Nonaccrual loans

 

-

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

(663

)

 

-100

%

 

Accruing loans more than 90 days past due

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total nonperforming assets

 

-

 

 

 

663

 

 

 

(663

)

 

-100

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Book value per share

 

8.43

 

 

 

7.98

 

 

 

0.45

 

 

6

%

 

Shares outstanding

 

5,350,651

 

 

 

5,344,686

 

 

 

5,965

 

 

0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to loans

 

1.19

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to nonperforming loans

 

-

 

 

 

692

%

 

 

 

 

 

Nonperforming loans to total loans

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Averages for the year ended December 31:

 

2022

 

 

 

2021

 

 

Change

 

Loans

$

434,711

 

 

$

585,877

 

 

$

(151,166

)

-26

%

 

Earning assets

 

531,410

 

 

 

683,689

 

 

 

(152,279

)

 

-22

%

 

Assets

 

547,850

 

 

 

699,726

 

 

 

(151,875

)

 

-22

%

 

Deposits

 

476,805

 

 

 

406,378

 

 

 

70,426

 

 

17

%

 

Stockholders' equity

 

44,432

 

 

 

38,441

 

 

 

5,991

 

 

16

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans to deposits

 

91

%

 

 

144

%

 

 

 

 

 

Net interest margin

 

3.90

%

 

 

3.08

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


Peak Bancorp, Inc.

 

Quarterly Consolidated Financial Highlights (unaudited)

 

(Dollars in thousands)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Income Statement

Q4 2022

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

Net interest income

$

6,139

 

 

$

5,701

 

 

$

4,773

 

 

$

4,098

 

 

$

4,346

 

 

Provision for loan losses

 

250

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

350

 

 

 

150

 

 

 

100

 

 

Mortgage banking income

 

34

 

 

 

45

 

 

 

95

 

 

 

138

 

 

 

347

 

 

Other noninterest income

 

298

 

 

 

292

 

 

 

237

 

 

 

224

 

 

 

229

 

 

Noninterest expenses

 

3,996

 

 

 

3,800

 

 

 

3,950

 

 

 

3,470

 

 

 

3,402

 

 

Net income before taxes

 

2,226

 

 

 

1,888

 

 

 

806

 

 

 

840

 

 

 

1,419

 

 

Tax provision

 

568

 

 

 

493

 

 

 

211

 

 

 

223

 

 

 

331

 

 

Net income

$

1,658

 

 

$

1,395

 

 

$

595

 

 

$

617

 

 

$

1,088

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Period End Information

Q4 2022

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

Loans

$

479,571

 

 

$

458,533

 

 

$

433,409

 

 

$

411,475

 

 

$

398,999

 

 

Deposits

 

497,406

 

 

 

479,734

 

 

 

476,438

 

 

 

477,174

 

 

 

470,455

 

 

Allowance for loan losses

 

5,711

 

 

 

5,440

 

 

 

5,089

 

 

 

4,738

 

 

 

4,588

 

 

Nonperforming loans

 

-

 

 

 

4,300

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

663

 

 

Other real estate owned

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

Quarterly net charge-offs (recoveries)

 

(21

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

(1

)

 

 

43

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Allowance to loans

 

1.19

%

 

 

1.19

%

 

 

1.17

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

 

1.15

%

 

Allowance to nonperforming loans

 

-

 

 

 

126

%

 

 

-

 

 

 

-

 

 

 

692

%

 

Nonperforming loans to loans

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.94

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.00

%

 

 

0.17

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Average Balance Information

Q4 2022

 

Q3 2022

 

Q2 2022

 

Q1 2022

 

Q4 2021

 

Loans

$

467,973

 

 

$

446,137

 

 

$

424,540

 

 

$

399,313

 

 

$

402,944

 

 

Earning assets

 

539,094

 

 

 

532,981

 

 

 

526,248

 

 

 

527,170

 

 

 

532,469

 

 

Assets

 

555,157

 

 

 

549,129

 

 

 

543,011

 

 

 

543,966

 

 

 

549,861

 

 

Deposits

 

488,349

 

 

 

483,480

 

 

 

469,957

 

 

 

465,104

 

 

 

437,040

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

46,309

 

 

 

44,717

 

 

 

43,676

 

 

 

42,986

 

 

 

41,262

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Loans to deposits

 

96

%

 

 

92

%

 

 

90

%

 

 

86

%

 

 

92

%

 

Net interest margin

 

4.52

%

 

 

4.24

%

 

 

3.64

%

 

 

3.15

%

 

 

3.24

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 



Latest Stories

  • When the Penguins have an emergency, they call on someone from N.S. It's not who you think

    Mike Chiasson was in the stands at Fenway Park for the NHL's Winter Classic in Boston earlier this year when the starting goalie for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Tristan Jarry, was injured in the first period and had to exit the game. For Chiasson, who is originally from Cole Harbour, N.S., he knew what it meant. "I handed my daughter to my wife and said, 'I gotta go,' and left her," said Chiasson, 37. Chiasson is the emergency backup goalie, or EBUG, for the Penguins. With the injury to Jarry, it m

  • Aho scores again, Hurricanes beat Bruins 4-1

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho scored a goal for the fourth straight game and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the Boston Bruins 4-1 on Sunday in a matchup of the teams with the two best records in the NHL. Paul Stastny scored on a second-period power play, Seth Jarvis posted a goal in the third, and Jordan Staal added a short-handed empty-netter as the Hurricanes won their fifth game in a row and extended their points streak to eight games (7-0-1). “We know that team was the cream of the crop,”

  • Oilers' Klim Kostin refuses to take photo with Flames fan until concession is made

    It's easy to see why Klim Kostin has quickly become a fan favourite in Edmonton.

  • Reinhart scores 17 seconds into OT, Panthers beat Bruins 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Reinhart scored 17 seconds into overtime to cap a late scoring flurry and give the Florida Panthers a 4-3 victory over the NHL-leading Boston Bruins on Saturday night. After David Pastrnak scored to give the Bruins the lead with 48.6 seconds left in regulation, Florida captain Aleksander Barkov tied it with 2.4 seconds remaining. The Panthers, the NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners last season, won for the first time this season when trailing going into the third period of a

  • Ovechkin scores, Capitals beat Penguins 3-2 in shootout

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom was grumpier than his usual self the morning before he and the Washington Capitals faced the Pittsburgh Penguins. “It happens sometimes when you’ve lost two in a row," he said. By the end of the night, Backstrom flipped the mood by scoring the shootout winner in a 3-2 victory Thursday that ended the Capitals' two-game skid and kept them ahead of their archrivals in the Eastern Conference playoff race. “It’s always good to get a chance to do the shootout and ob

  • Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith signs extension with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Grey Cup hero Robbie Smith is staying put. The Canadian defensive lineman signed a contract extension with the Toronto Argonauts on Friday. Smith was slated to become a free agent next month. The 25-year-old from Brampton, Ont., played a pivotal role in Toronto's 24-23 Grey Cup win over the Toronto Argonauts in November. He blocked Marc Liegghio's 47-yard field goal try with 54 seconds remaining to cement the Argos' upset victory, the franchise's 18th CFL title. The six-foot-two, 245-p

  • Paul Henderson to celebrate 80th with grandson on the ice

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Long accustomed to being recognized in most every rink he enters in Canada, Paul Henderson enjoys attending his grandson’s college hockey games in relative anonymity while seated with his wife Eleanor in Section 10 of Buffalo’s Harborcenter. Perhaps, Henderson wondered whether it’s a result of crossing the border, where Americans aren’t familiar with him scoring what might be the most iconic goal in Canadian hockey lore to settle the 1972 Summit Series against the Soviet Uni

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • 'We got it out': Jack Edwards reveals what he said in apology to Pat Maroon

    The Bruins broadcaster apologized to Maroon face to face ahead of Thursday's game in Tampa.

  • Cardinals' Nootbaar, Boston's Yoshida in Japan's WBC team

    TOKYO (AP) — Japan completed naming its 30-man roster on Thursday for the World Baseball Classic, which includes outfielders Lars Nootbaar of the St. Louis Cardinals and Masataka Yoshida of the Boston Red Sox. Nootbaar has a Japanese mother but grew up in California and does not speak Japanese. He is the first to play for Japan in the WBC who qualifies because of his ancestry. Japan announced its first 12 members last month. They include MLB players such as Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani, San

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • Arctic Winter Games 2023 open with a rockin' outdoor party at –17 C

    Black night skies spread above brightly lit arches and crowds of spectators on Sunday night as the teams competing in this year's Arctic Winter Games got their official welcome at the opening ceremony. It was about –17 C Sunday night as athletes from the N.W.T., Nunavut and Yukon gathered outside in Fort McMurray, Alta., with fellow competitors to the sound of deafening cheers and whistles. Blaring music, dancing lights and rousing speeches kept the energy high all evening, offsetting the winter

  • Toronto Maple Leafs star Matthews sidelined for at least three weeks with knee sprain

    Toronto Maple Leafs star Auston Matthews will miss at least three weeks with a knee sprain, the team announced Friday. The 25-year-old centre has 25 goals and 53 points in 47 contests this season. Matthews missed two games earlier this month with an undisclosed injury and an illness. Last season's Hart Trophy winner as NHL MVP was on the ice for Mitch Marner's overtime goal against the New York Rangers on Wednesday. The team said in a tweet the injury was suffered during that game. “(He is) such

  • Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull dead at 84; First NHLer to score more than 50 goals

    WINNIPEG — Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Hull has died at the age of 84. Hull played for the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and Hartford Whalers and the World Hockey Association's Winnipeg Jets over a 23-year pro career. The Blackhawks confirmed his death on Monday. He helped lead the Blackhawks to their first Stanley Cup in 23 years in 1961, and is 55th on the NHL's all-time scoring list with 610 goals and 560 assists. He also had 303 goals and 335 assists in the WHA for combined total of 913 goals in b

  • Canucks sign forward Andrei Kuzmenko to two-year extension

    The 26-year-old has been a rare bright spot in Vancouver this season.

  • Boldy, Zuccarello lead Wild past Flyers 3-2 in OT

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello scored in overtime, Matt Boldy had two goals and the Minnesota Wild returned home with a 3-2 win against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday night. Marc-Andre Fleury made 28 saves for Minnesota, which had lost three in a row and was 1-3 on a four-game road trip that slipped the Wild out of the top eight spots in the Western Conference wild-card standings. Boldy, who assisted on Zuccarello’s winner, had his third multi-goal game of the season. The 21-year-ol

  • Fort McMurray businesses ramping up for Arctic Winter Games

    The 2023 Arctic Winter Games are just a few days away and businesses in Fort McMurray are preparing for an influx of athletes, coaches and spectators. The games are scheduled to begin on Sunday in Wood Buffalo, and wrap up on Feb. 4. Noeme Kopecky, manager of Yogen Fruz, said she's been bringing in extra staff and stuffing her freezers and fridges to try and prepare for the event. For the week of the games, Kopecky has tripled her food orders. "Hopefully it's enough," Kopecky said. "We don't eve

  • Rahm 2 back of Ryder at Torrey in bid for 3rd straight win

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jon Rahm made an impressive charge up the leaderboard on his favorite course with a 6-under 66 on Friday, which is now moving day at Torrey Pines, to pull within two shots of leader Sam Ryder after the third round of the Farmers Insurance Open. Rahm, ranked No. 3 in the world, is 18 holes away from potentially winning his third straight start and taking over at No. 1 for the first time since March 20. He began Friday at 4 under and tied for 14th, and moved into sole possession o

  • Andrei Kuzmenko signs two-year extension with Vancouver Canucks

    VANCOUVER — Forward Andrei Kuzmenko has signed a two-year contract extension with the Vancouver Canucks with an average annual value of US$5.5 million. The 26-year-old Kuzmenko has played in 47 games for the Canucks this season with 21 goals and 22 assists, four penalty minutes and a plus-4 defensive ranking. "Andrei is a player we worked extremely hard to recruit last summer," said Vancouver general manager Patrik Allvin. "He has been an excellent fit for our forward group this season, transiti

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.