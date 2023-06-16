Peacocks that terrorised town found dead after locals ‘take matters into their own hands’

Three peacocks on top of a car - Glen Minikin

Peacocks that have terrorised residents for years have been found dead after locals took “matters into their own hands”, it has been claimed.

Around 30 of the birds have wreaked havoc for people living in the Ellenborough estate in Maryport, Cumbria, over the last five years. Residents say the birds have scratched vehicles, knocked off wing mirrors, caused damage to kitchens and pecked on front doors.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

But three peacocks have recently died, two of which were hit by cars and another from poisoning, a local animal sanctuary owner said.

A rescue mission is now underway to protect the birds through an evacuation plan involving police and the fire service, but this has caused conflict amongst the local residents.

Female peacock with her brood - Glen Minikin

While some residents are desperate for the birds to be removed, a petition calling for them to stay has been signed by more than 200 people.

Luke Pearson, 26, a concrete plant worker, said his new VW Passat had been damaged.

Luke said: “I only bought it six months ago and it’s already covered in peck marks and scratches. They come and sit on it and scratch it with their claws and the male birds see their reflections in it and think it’s another male so peck at them.

“They’re literally fighting with themselves but the only damage is to the car.

“The other day I was taking my son to school when one of the peacocks took off from a roof, swooped between two houses and slammed into the side of the car.

“It’s only in moments like that when you realise how big they are. They’re a nuisance and need to go.”

Peacocks on the Ellenborough housing estate in Maryport, Cumbria - Glen Minikin

Another homeowner said he and his family have sleepless nights.

He said: “I get up at 5am and my wife works night shifts. We’re both shattered because the peacocks perch on our roofs and spend the night squawking at each other.

“I’ve seen as many as seven of them outside on the street, strutting around in a little gang. You start to wonder if they’re thinking of mugging someone.”

‘They peck the door to ask for food’

Another neighbour said her TV aerial had been dislodged by a peacock and a nine-year-old girl suffered scratch marks to her leg when she accidentally disturbed one of the birds in her garden.

The peacocks originally belonged to the Ellen Bank Hotel near Maryport, which shut down some years ago.

After its closure, three of the birds found their way to Ellenborough and became popular with locals who called them Romeo, Juliet and Betty.

The trio had their own Facebook page and were welcomed into the community, but over time the peacock population has become a problem.

There are now around 30 of the birds, including a brood of eight that hatched recently under a boat in a back garden - Glen Minikin

Around 30 of the birds have wreaked havoc for people living in the Ellenborough estate in Maryport, Cumbria - Glen Minikin

There are now around 30 of the birds, including a brood of eight that hatched recently under a boat in a back garden.

Kathryn Roberts, 31, is a fan of the peacocks, although they do often disturb her day by knocking on the front door.

She said: “They’ll come along and peck the door to ask for food. I’m one of those on the estate who likes to feed them so I don’t mind.

“Their favourite is Cheerios, I always have a packet ready for when they’re passing. They’re very confident.”

‘It’s not the place for peacocks’

Animal sanctuary owner Mel James, who is coordinating the rescue mission, said: “I’ve been in touch with several stately homes and other open spaces around the country who would love to take the birds.

Story continues

“Getting them there is a big logistical exercise because they’re not easy to catch. It will mean road closures and the help of the police and fire brigade.

“It’s the safety of the birds because they have been killed after being hit by cars and sadly in some cases people have taken matters into their own hands.

“I’ve had three birds brought to me which have all died. Two were killed by cars which were seen to have deliberately driven at them and another was foaming at the beak and had clearly been poisoned.

“It’s a suburban housing estate and although many people love them, it’s not the place for peacocks to be roaming free.”

A Cumberland Council spokesman said: “Cumberland Council has received some complaints from local residents regarding the behaviour of some free roaming peacocks in the Maryport area and our officers are currently working with other agencies to investigate these reports and gather information.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.