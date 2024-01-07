Peacock Wins First Ever Emmy As Judith Light Lands Her Maiden Trophy For ‘Poker Face’

Five-time Emmy nominee Judith Light is taking home her first golden statuette tonight following her big win at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards. She was honored for her guest-starring role in Peacock’s Poker Face, which also earned the NBC streamer its first Emmy.

Light shared backstage that her win on Saturday means “everything” to her, especially as an actor who “has been in the business a long time, which is quite a gift.”

While celebrating her accomplishments, she also paused to reflect on the past year which was challenging for the industry.

“We are a resilient industry and we are people of purpose; we’re also people of service,” she shared. “So much of what happened last year was about supporting other people. I know that it’s important to focus on those things and all of the things that were gained because it was challenging for everybody. I think we often forget we’re in a business of service: We give a performance; We give to each other on set; We are about the people who watch us. It is about the giving.”

Light added, “For so many reasons, I look at our industry and I see how resilient everybody was. How they persevered and how kind and giving they were to each other… I really wanted to speak to that because it makes me proud to be in this industry.”

Up next for Light, she’s excited to collaborate with Billy Crystal on the Apple TV+ series Before.

