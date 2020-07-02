Peacock to Stream ‘Ray Donovan,’ ‘The Godfather’ Trilogy, Other Popular ViacomCBS-Owned Titles

Click here to read the full article.

“Ray Donovan,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “The Affair” are among the popular ViacomCBS titles that will be available on NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming service when the platform launches nationally on July 15.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

NBCUniversal announced its upcoming streaming service has inked a content licensing agreement with ViacomCBS on Wednesday. Other ViacomCBS-owned television shows that will be available on Peacock will include “Undercover Boss,” “The Game,” and “Real Husbands of Hollywood,” while “Charmed” will become available in October.

More from IndieWire

Peacock will also receive a slew of ViacomCBS films available for limited periods throughout 2021, 2022, and 2023, including the classic “The Godfather” trilogy, “Catch Me If You Can,” “The Talented Mr. Ripley,” “American Beauty,” “Patriot Games,” “Last Holiday,” “Fatal Attraction,” “The Firm,” “An Officer and a Gentleman,” among others. NBCUniversal did not specify exactly when those films will be available on Peacock.

While the addition of popular and critically acclaimed titles such as “Ray Donovan” and “The Godfather” films should bode well for prospective Peacock subscribers, the news poses questions about how ViacomCBS could bulk up its own platforms, namely its CBS All Access streaming service, which does not boast the large volume of content from most competing streamers.

ViacomCBS is also reportedly working on a new streaming service that would encompass all of the company’s various digital properties, similar to what WarnerMedia did with its recently launched HBO Max. Regardless, Dan Cohen, president, ViacomCBS Global Distribution Group, notes the company’s own platforms were primarily focused on building up their own franchises.

Story continues

“This agreement with Peacock demonstrates the incredible and enduring value of ViacomCBS content,” Cohen said in a statement. “The partnership we are announcing today is consistent with our strategy to maximize the value of our content by selectively licensing our library product to third parties while prioritizing franchise IP for our own platforms.”

Peacock will launch with a variety of original shows, including an adaption of Aldous Huxley’s dystopian novel “Brave New World” and feature film “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” which serves as a continuation of the cult classic USA Network series. The streaming service will also feature many popular titles from the NBCUniversal vault including “Parks and Recreation,” “30 Rock,” and “Law & Order: SVU.”

Peacock will be available in several tiers, including a free, ad-supported version. Peacock Premium will cost either $4.99 or $9.99 per month, depending on whether subscribers have a specific Comcast or Cox cable bundle.

Best of IndieWire

Sign up for Indiewire's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.