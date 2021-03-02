Peacock Orders New Bill Nye Series ‘The End Is Nye’ Examining Earthly Threats

Bill Nye will host and exec-produce a new science series called The End is Nye for Peacock, the streamer announced today.

Brannon Braga (Cosmos: Possible Worlds, Star Trek) will serve as showrunner and executive producer and direct all episodes.

Nye, the Emmy-winning television host (Bill Nye the Science Guy), science educator, mechanical engineer and author, will explore various epic global disasters imaginable, both natural and unnatural, with each episode of The End is Nye examining the mystery and reality of such threats as viruses, volcanoes, asteroids, authoritarianism, climate change and chemical warfare.

The series is produced by Universal Television Alternative Studio and UCP, divisions of Universal Studio Group, and Seth MacFarlane’s Fuzzy Door. MacFarlane and Erica Huggins executive produce for Fuzzy Door. Rachel Hargreaves-Heald is executive in charge of production for Fuzzy Door.

Nye is represented by Nick Pampenella at N/PRJCTS.

