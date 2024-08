Peacock Olympics Aug. 6 schedule: What to watch, stream today from Paris Games

There are just six days left at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with Tuesday bringing an extensive list of sports and medal events to Peacock.

Noah Lyles is expected to compete in the 200m repechage round, while LeBron James and Team USA will play a win-or-go-home quarterfinal in the men's basketball competition. The women's soccer competition will see both semifinals play out, bringing some of the biggest stars in the sport one step closer to a gold medal.

Overall, competition in 19 sports will take place, including medal events in five track and field events (including the women's 200m), women's 60kg boxing, men's team spring track cycling, women's 10m platform diving, men's and women's dinghy sailing, women's park skateboarding, three separate wrestling classes, and equestrian individual jumping.

Here's the full streaming schedule for the 2024 Paris Olympics on Tuesday, August 6:

Peacock Olympics schedule: What to watch, stream today

Tuesday, August 6

Artistic Swimming:

Team Free Routine: 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Athletics:

Women's 1,500m Round 1: 4:05 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group A: 4:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 110m Hurdles Repechage Round: 4:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Long Jump Qualification: 5:15 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Repechage Round: 5:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Javelin Throw Qualification - Group B: 5:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Hurdles Repechage Round: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 200m Repechage Round: 6:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 400m Semifinal: 1:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Hammer Throw Final (Medal event): 2 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 400m Hurdles Semifinal: 2:07 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Long Jump Final (Medal event): 2:20 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 1,500m Final: (Medal event): 2:50 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 3,000m Steeplechase Final (Medal event): 3:10 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 200m Final (Medal event): 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Basketball:

Men's Quarterfinal: 5 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Quarterfinal: 8:30 a.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Quarterfinal: 12 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Quarterfinal: 3:30 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Beach Volleyball:

Men's or Women's Quarterfinal: 11 a.m. ET - 4 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Boxing:

Men's 71kg - Semifinal: 3:30 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's 71kg - Semifinal: 3:46 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg - Semifinal: 4:02 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 50kg - Semifinal: 4:18 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg - Semifinal: 4:34 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 66kg - Semifinal: 4:50 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 60kg - Final (Medal event): 5:06 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Canoe Sprint:

Men's Kayak Four 500m Heats: 3:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Four 500m Heats: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Heats: 4:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Double 500m Heats: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Double 500m Heats: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Double 500m Heats: 6:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Four 500m Quarterfinals: 7:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinals: 7:20 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Canoe Double 500m Quarterfinals: 7:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kayak Double 500m Quarterfinals: 8:10 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kayak Double 500m Quarterfinals: 8:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Cycling Track:

Women's Team Pursuit, Qualifying : 11:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, First Round: 12:59 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Pursuit, First Round: 1:14 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, Finals for places 7-8: 1:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, Finals for places 5-6: 1:58 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, Finals - For Bronze: 2:02 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Team Sprint, Finals - For Gold: 2:07 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Diving:

Men's 3m Springboard Preliminary: 4 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's 10m Platform Final (Medal event): 9 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Equestrian:

Jumping Individual Final (Medal event): 4 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Soccer:

Women's Semifinal: 12 p.m. ET on USA, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Semifinal: 3 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Handball:

Women's Quarterfinal: 3 a.m. ET - 3 p.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Field Hockey:

Men's Semifinal: 8 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Men's Semifinal: 1 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com

Sailing:

Women's Dinghy Medal Race: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Dinghy Medal Race: 6 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 9: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 9: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 10: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 10: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 11: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 11: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Kite - Race 12: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Kite - Race 12: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 9: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Dinghy - Race 10: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 10: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 11: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Mixed Multihull - Race 12: TBD on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Skateboarding:

Women's Park Prelims: 6:30 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Park Final (Medal event): 11:30 a.m. ET on E!, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Sport Climbing

Women's Boulder & Lead, Semi Boulder: 4 a.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Speed, Qualification - Seeding: 7:30 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's Speed, Qualification - Elimination: 7:40 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Table Tennis:

Men's & Women's Team Round of 16: 4 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals: 9 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Men's & Women's Team Quarterfinals: 2 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Volleyball:

Women's Quarterfinals: 3 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarterfinals: 7 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarterfinals: 11 a.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Quarterfinals: 3 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Water Polo:

Women's Quarterfinal: 8 a.m. ET - 2:35 p.m. ET on NBC, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Wrestling:

Men's Greco-Roman 60kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Freestyle 68kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 130kg Repechage: 5 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 77kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

W omen's Freestyle 50kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 97kg 1/8 Final: 5:30 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 77kg 1/4 Finals: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

W omen's Freestyle 50kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 97kg 1/4 Final: 6:50 a.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 77kg Semifinal: 12:15 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 97kg Semifinal: 12:35 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

W omen's Freestyle 50kg Semifinal: 12:55 p.m. ET on Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 60kg Bronze Medal Match: 1:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 60kg Final: 1:55 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 130kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:04 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

M en's Greco-Roman 130kg Final: 2:30 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

W omen's Freestyle 68kg Bronze Medal Match: 2:50 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Women's Freestyle 68kg Final: 3:15 p.m. ET on USA Network, Peacock and NBCOlympics.com.

Paris Olympics 2024: How to watch the Summer Games across TV and streaming

Date: July 24-Aug. 11

TV: Games broadcast across NBC, USA Network, E!, Telemundo, CNBC and Golf Channel

Streaming: Peacock, nbcolympics.com

Stream the Olympics: Catch the Summer Olympics with a Peacock subscription

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Peacock Olympics schedule today: What to watch, stream Tuesday