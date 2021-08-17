Peacock hits man on motorbike in Kerala, both man and bird die

A man died after he was hit by a peacock that flew across a road in Thrissur’s Kerala, in a freak accident. The man was riding a motorcycle along the Puzhakkal-Ayyanthol road in Thrissur when he was unexpectedly thrown off balance by a peacock hitting his chest. His wife was riding pillion with him, and was injured and admitted at the West Fort Hi-Tech hospital in Thrissur. Pramosh, aged 34 years, and Veena, aged 26 years were riding from their home in Thrissur towards the railway station for the wife to go to her workplace when the incident took place, said a police official at the West Fort station in Thrissur. Veena is out of danger.

The peacock, believed to have flown from a field nearby, suddenly came onto the road and hit the man's chest. He lost control of the motorbike and collided with a scooter coming from the opposite direction. However, the person on the scooter suffered only minor injuries, said the police. Mathrubhumi reported that the man on the scooter was Dhanesh, aged 37 years, a painter who was on his way to work when the accident happened. He was shifted to the hospital as well.

The peacock which was hit by the motorcycle also died on the spot. It was handed over to the Forest Department. "We took the peacock to the hospital where the doctors performed a postmortem on it. It was later buried," said the Pattikadu range officer. Peacocks flying onto roads from fields are a common sight in Thrissur, he said. You can spot them flying and resting outside houses too, the officer said. Asianet News reported that Pramosh was working in a bank and he had got married to Veena only four months ago. Pramosh was from Peedikaparambil House in Punnaryurkulam village in Vadakkekad