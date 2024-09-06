How do I get Peacock for Eagles-Packers? A simple guide for NFL fans who want to watch the Week 1 Brazil game

BALTIMORE, MD - AUGUST 09: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up before a preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium on August 9, 2024 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 776171298 ORIG FILE ID: 2166100136

We've seen this before, and we're here to help.

Last year, the NFL gave us two streaming-only games on Peacock, including a playoff game between the Chiefs and Dolphins.

It's happening again on Friday, with the Philadelphia Eagles and Green Bay Packers playing in Brazil. If you want to watch the game, you've got to have a subscription to Peacock.

So if you don’t have Peacock and you want it to watch this game, we’re here to help you. Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Friday as we get ready for the second NFL game of the 2024 season.

Watch the Eagles vs. Packers on Peacock

What is Peacock?

It’s the streaming service owned by NBCUniversal that has a bunch of classic shows from the company and, oh yeah, live sports.

How much does Peacock cost?

It's currently $7.99 a month or $79.99 a year (all that plus tax). They also offer a no-ads version for $6 more a month or $60 a year.

Can I cancel Peacock after I watch the game?

I mean, sure. You do you. But you'll be charged the monthly fee if you go that route.

Watch the Eagles vs. Packers on Peacock

Are there going to be more streaming-only NFL games in the future?

Yup. More are coming in 2024.

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. FTW operates independently, though, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Watch the Eagles vs. Packers on Peacock

This article originally appeared on For The Win: How do I get Peacock for Eagles-Packers? A simple guide for NFL fans who want to watch the Week 1 Brazil game